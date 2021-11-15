Bargain Hunter: Big savings on Christmas booze, turkeys and PJs 

This week's deals also include Cloud 10 Beauty's 12 Days of Slay gift set and big savings on women's perfumes at Boots 
Bargain Hunter: Big savings on Christmas booze, turkeys and PJs 

Leigh Tucker Willow Cotton Rib Apres Ski Kids Christmas Pyjamas, €10, Dunnes Stores

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Nicole Glennon

Christmas pyjamas 

Who doesn’t love some new PJs for Christmas? There are lots to choose from this year but we particularly love the Disney Christmas PJs in Dealz which start at just €7.50. 

Disney Christmas PJ’s, from €7.50, Dealz
Disney Christmas PJ’s, from €7.50, Dealz

In Penneys, show your Simpsons love with a range of PJs featuring Homer, Marge, Lisa and Bart - men's & women’s pj’s retail at €15, with the kids versions going Jor €12. The Leigh Tucker Willow Cotton Rib Apres Ski Kids Christmas Pyjamas from Dunnes Stores are gorgeous, super soft and will set you back €10.

Terrific tipples 

Start stocking up on Christmas booze at Dunnes Stores with 20% off red, white, rosé and sparkling wines and champagnes. Try Yellow Tail’s range of red and white wines for just €7.80 or a number of Santa Rita 120’s offerings for just €7.20. The classic Faustino VII Tempranillo is reduced to €10.40. At the other end of the scale, Moët’s iconic house champagne Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial NV is on sale at €43.84. Offer ends December 6.

Gordons Gin 1 Litre, €23, Tesco
Gordons Gin 1 Litre, €23, Tesco

Tip over to Tesco for some super deals on spirits including a €12 saving on Gordons Gin 1 Litre (was €35, now €23), a €10 saving on Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold 1 Litre (was €33.79, now €23) and a €9.79 saving on Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre (was €32.79, now €23). Stock up Irish whiskey with a €9 saving on Paddy Irish Whiskey 70Cl (originally €27, now €18), save €13 on Jameson Caskmates Ipa Irish Whiskey 70Cl or Jameson Caskmates Stout Irish Whiskey 70Cl (both usually retail at €38, now €24). Offers valid until November 23.

Half price Christmas turkey

You can get your Christmas turkey half price this year at Supervalu with 500 Real Rewards tokens at participating stores.
You can get your Christmas turkey half price this year at Supervalu with 500 Real Rewards tokens at participating stores.

If you’re a regular shopper at SuperValu you might want to avail of their offer for Real Rewards card holders. You can get your Christmas turkey half price this year with 500 Real Rewards tokens at participating stores. Real Rewards card holders get 1 token for every €1 spend in store. Offer valid from November 4 - December 20 while stocks last.

12 Days of Slay

12 Days of Slay Gift Set, currently on sale for €67.95, Cloud 10 Beauty
12 Days of Slay Gift Set, currently on sale for €67.95, Cloud 10 Beauty

If you want to treat the skincare fanatic in your life, there are some great bits in this year’s 12 Days of Slay Gift Set from Cloud 10 Beauty. The limited-edition set, which comes in a gorgeous gift box, is valued at €360 and includes some highly-rated skincare gems such as the Alpha-H Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment With 5% Glycolic Acid (50ml), the Pixi Vitamin-C Tonic (100ml), Pestle & Mortar Recover The Ultimate Eye Cream (15ml) and Zelens Power D Fortifying & Restoring Serum (Full Size). Originally retailing at €79.95, the gift set has been further reduced to €67.95 as part of an ongoing sale which is some massive bang for your buck.

Scentsational prices 

The countdown to Black Friday is on, and this year, more and more of the big brands are starting their Black Friday sales early with deals throughout the month of November. Boots has hopped on the Black Friday all month long bandwagon with four weeks of deals across beauty, healthcare, baby, wellness and fragrance. If you’re on the hunt for a new fragrance for yourself this Christmas, or are looking to gift one to a special lady in your life, YSL’s classic Black Opium eau de toilette (50ml) will be on offer at just €38 (originally €76) from this Wednesday November 17, until the end of

YSL Black Opium eau de toilette (50ml), €38, Boots
YSL Black Opium eau de toilette (50ml), €38, Boots

the month. 

If you want something a little sweeter, Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Forever eau de parfum (50ml) will be retailing at €45 (worth €90) from the same date, and again, the offer will run until the end of November.

Make sure to check out Bargain Hunters next week for a preview of all the best Black Friday 2021 bargains.

More in this section

Mark Bezos,Jeff Bezos,Oliver Daemen,Wally Funk Sky Matters: Space tourism and climate change 
Beautiful girl relaxing outdoor in her garden with swimming pool. Summer concept about lifestyle,beauty, vacations and real esta Shine on, summer is here early, flick through IE Style magazine
Making Cents: If you have made extra savings in the last year, investing wisely is a good idea Making Cents: If you have made extra savings in the last year, investing wisely is a good idea
Bargain Hunter: Big savings on Christmas booze, turkeys and PJs 

Cecelia Ahern: Her roar to represent older women in books, film and TV

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

ieStylePICieStylePIC


In the Kitchen with

ieFoodLogo   Video Series

Join Derval O'Rourke in her kitchen as she whips up the curry she makes every single week. She'll show us why she reaches for her cheap-as-chips handblender above all other gadgets and how important it is to have her fridge stocked with real butter and lots of yoghurt.

Join Derval O'Rourke in her kitchen as she whips up the curry she makes every single week.

Watch Here
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices