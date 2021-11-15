Bargain Hunter: Big savings on Christmas booze, turkeys and PJs 

Christmas pyjamas

Who doesn’t love some new PJs for Christmas? There are lots to choose from this year but we particularly love the Disney Christmas PJs in Dealz which start at just €7.50.

Disney Christmas PJ’s, from €7.50, Dealz

In Penneys, show your Simpsons love with a range of PJs featuring Homer, Marge, Lisa and Bart - men's & women’s pj’s retail at €15, with the kids versions going Jor €12. The Leigh Tucker Willow Cotton Rib Apres Ski Kids Christmas Pyjamas from Dunnes Stores are gorgeous, super soft and will set you back €10.

Terrific tipples

Start stocking up on Christmas booze at Dunnes Stores with 20% off red, white, rosé and sparkling wines and champagnes. Try Yellow Tail’s range of red and white wines for just €7.80 or a number of Santa Rita 120’s offerings for just €7.20. The classic Faustino VII Tempranillo is reduced to €10.40. At the other end of the scale, Moët’s iconic house champagne Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial NV is on sale at €43.84. Offer ends December 6.

Gordons Gin 1 Litre, €23, Tesco

Tip over to Tesco for some super deals on spirits including a €12 saving on Gordons Gin 1 Litre (was €35, now €23), a €10 saving on Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold 1 Litre (was €33.79, now €23) and a €9.79 saving on Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre (was €32.79, now €23). Stock up Irish whiskey with a €9 saving on Paddy Irish Whiskey 70Cl (originally €27, now €18), save €13 on Jameson Caskmates Ipa Irish Whiskey 70Cl or Jameson Caskmates Stout Irish Whiskey 70Cl (both usually retail at €38, now €24). Offers valid until November 23.

Half price Christmas turkey

You can get your Christmas turkey half price this year at Supervalu with 500 Real Rewards tokens at participating stores.

If you’re a regular shopper at SuperValu you might want to avail of their offer for Real Rewards card holders. You can get your Christmas turkey half price this year with 500 Real Rewards tokens at participating stores. Real Rewards card holders get 1 token for every €1 spend in store. Offer valid from November 4 - December 20 while stocks last.

12 Days of Slay

12 Days of Slay Gift Set, currently on sale for €67.95, Cloud 10 Beauty

If you want to treat the skincare fanatic in your life, there are some great bits in this year’s 12 Days of Slay Gift Set from Cloud 10 Beauty. The limited-edition set, which comes in a gorgeous gift box, is valued at €360 and includes some highly-rated skincare gems such as the Alpha-H Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment With 5% Glycolic Acid (50ml), the Pixi Vitamin-C Tonic (100ml), Pestle & Mortar Recover The Ultimate Eye Cream (15ml) and Zelens Power D Fortifying & Restoring Serum (Full Size). Originally retailing at €79.95, the gift set has been further reduced to €67.95 as part of an ongoing sale which is some massive bang for your buck.

Scentsational prices

The countdown to Black Friday is on, and this year, more and more of the big brands are starting their Black Friday sales early with deals throughout the month of November. Boots has hopped on the Black Friday all month long bandwagon with four weeks of deals across beauty, healthcare, baby, wellness and fragrance. If you’re on the hunt for a new fragrance for yourself this Christmas, or are looking to gift one to a special lady in your life, YSL’s classic Black Opium eau de toilette (50ml) will be on offer at just €38 (originally €76) from this Wednesday November 17, until the end of

YSL Black Opium eau de toilette (50ml), €38, Boots

the month.

If you want something a little sweeter, Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Forever eau de parfum (50ml) will be retailing at €45 (worth €90) from the same date, and again, the offer will run until the end of November.

Make sure to check out Bargain Hunters next week for a preview of all the best Black Friday 2021 bargains.