New rules: What will a return to the dancefloor look like tonight?

After 585 days, tonight you will be able to shake what your mamma gave you in an Irish nightclub and stay till all hours in a late-bar. But what will a Covid-club look like*, what do you need to get in, and how will bars and clubs differ?

ID and Covid certs please

We’re all used to being ID’d at the door, but now you’ll be asked for your digital Covid-19 pass as well as proof of age. This could pose an additional hurdle for young un’s trying to sneak in with an older sibling's ID...

Mask-up — unless you’re drinking, dancing, eating

Club-goers will be asked to wear masks at all times except when drinking, dancing, or eating. Guidance on shenanigans has not been issued but if you keep dancing while you do whatever you're doing some folk reckon you’re alright.

The Opium Rooms nightclub on Wexford street, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

I wanna dance with somebody

Dancing is permitted in nightclubs and clubs can return to 100% capacity tonight. Live music and entertainment is allowed in pubs, but it should be on a seated basis only.

Shots! Shots! Shots! (but sit down first)

Queuing for drinks at the bar is allowed. But — this must be done in a socially distant fashion. The rules also state drinks must be brought to a table for consumption. We’re not sure if everyone has to gather around the three tables in the nightclub to do this.

All night long

Club-goers will be able to dance well into the wee hours as the 11:30pm curfew has been lifted on both nightclubs and late-bars.

*Representative bodies are still awaiting re-opening guidelines for nightclubs