Cork comedian sets sights on the big time following deal with major US producer 

Ross Browne's stand-up show was recorded at Cork Opera House, and is set to be released internationally via Comedy Dynamics 
Cork comedian Ross Browne. 

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 12:09
Nollaig O'Connor

Cork’s own Ross Browne is set to release his new stand-up comedy special through LA-based media company Comedy Dynamics on August 17.

He joins an impressive client roster - the media company has previously worked with a wide range of stars, including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Zac Efron.  Browne is the first Irish comedian to be signed by the American company. 

The actor and comedian is perhaps best known for co-hosting 96FM’s Breakfast Show with Keith Cunningham, aka KC, and has appeared on TV shows including RTÉ’s hidden camera shows The Fear and Scorchio, and smash hit series The Young Offenders.

To date,  Browne has over 50 million online views of his comedy. 

Ja Know What I Mean? will be Browne’s first solo special and was filmed at Cork Opera House.

According to the US company, while Browne’s humour draws on his unique Irish wit and charm, his themes and style have truly universal appeal.

“Ross has proven himself to be a rising star in the comedy world and we think this special will go a long way in solidifying that fact,” according to Brian Volk-Weiss, the founder and CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

