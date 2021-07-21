Finding the weather too hot to handle? Chill out with an espresso martini ice lolly 

A heatwave is a legitimate reason to combine cocktails with ice pops 
Finding the weather too hot to handle? Chill out with an espresso martini ice lolly 

A cocktail, but an ice pop. The perfect heatwave dessert.

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 14:01
Ciara McDonnell

Espresso martini ice pops

Cool down with this cocktail inspired ice lolly

Espresso martini ice pops

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 150ml espresso 

  • 2 tbsp golden brown sugar

  • 200ml whole milk

  • 50ml double cream

  • 25ml Baileys

  • 25ml kahlua

  •  

Method

  1. Stir the sugar into the hot espresso, stirring until it dissolves. Leave to cool. 

  2. Combine the cold espresso with the other ingredients, whisking until combined. 

  3. Pour into six ice lolly moulds and freeze until solid. To de-mould, dip in hot water for 30 seconds and slip off the cover. 

Your Irish Examiner digital cookbook

1000+ recipes for everyday cooking

Salad Food Dish

Your Irish Examiner digital cookbook

1000+ recipes for everyday cooking

More in this section

AI (Artificial Intelligence) concept. Contents concept. Social networking service. Streaming video. communication network. Learner Dad: My kids have an incredible appetite for screen time
Carla and Shez from First Dates Ireland are engaged Carla and Shez from First Dates Ireland are engaged
first day at school. mother leads little child school girl in first grade Irish company helps school girls get 'skorted' with school uniform they want to wear
AI (Artificial Intelligence) concept. Contents concept. Social networking service. Streaming video. communication network.

Learner Dad: My kids have an incredible appetite for screen time

READ NOW

Latest

GREATSUMPOD1logo

Eoghan O'Sullivan talks to Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll and journalist Marjorie Brennan about the shows, the books and the music for the summer. Eoghan also chats to film critic Esther McCarthy about the biggest and best movies to watch out for over the coming weeks.

Listen Here
Volume 1: Travel
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

great irish summer

From walking and hiking, to day trips and camping, your guide to holidays at home in 2021
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices