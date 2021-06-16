Shannen Joyce stuns in new wigs

Shannen Joyce is looking radiant in her latest social media post, where she modelled a new collection of wigs for followers.

“Catfishing the country one wig at a time,” the three-time Cork cancer survivor wrote, followed by a laughing emoji. “What’s your fave? 1, 2 or 3?”

The Youghal native posted the pictures on Instagram, where she has amassed more than 116k followers since starting to document her cancer journey online.

Joyce was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in July 2014, when she was just 19 years old. The disease reoccurred five years later and in July 2020 she confirmed that it had returned for the third time.

However, the mother of one told followers that she had been given the all-clear last month following chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants, and other treatments.

“I have never felt relief like it,” she wrote on May 13. "I will always remain as positive as I possibly can, but after having cancer three times I nearly always expect bad news. But not anymore.”

Since then, she’s been celebrating post-stem cell treatment milestones, posting pictures of outfits on her page, running competitions, spending time with her four-year-old daughter, and changing up her wig game.

Last week, the 26-year-old stunned while posing for a photo in a short style. “Went with a little short hair today,” she wrote online. “The beauty of having wigs. different style each day and if you don't like it you can just...whip it off. There has to be some advantages!”

She also informed followers about a recent online wig purchase from Lullabellz and yesterday, revealed how the new buy looked when it arrived.

Shannen's first €40 look from Lullabellz.

“I had to cut the lace myself, which was okay, but the hairline ... I’m not 100% certain about”, she said in a video on her story. “It’s grand. I’m not a brown-haired kind of gal.”

While she wasn’t sold on the first purchase, she did tell people that it would be a great budget alternative at €40 and then revealed that she had nabbed some great finds on Shein.com for under €20.

Shannen bought this wig from shein.com for €14.

“I’m blown away. I cannot get over this,” she said. “I wouldn’t probably recommend it for your first ever wig...I’d probably recommend going to a wig specialist and getting all that advice. But if you just wanted to change it up a little bit, I love it.”

She then tried on the wigs for the camera, before taking pictures for a post. Her followers were quick to compliment the three looks, with nearly 12,000 people, including friend Terrie McEvoy, liking the photos so far.

Shannen's favourite new wig, which she bought for €13 from Shein.

“I’m shook by the middle one,” one person commented. “It’s so natural.” Another voted for number one, writing: “They’re all fab.”

Many voted for Joyce’s own favourite, number two, which she bought for just €13. However, she again recommended anyone buying their first wig do so in person.

“If it was my first time I wouldn’t be recommending just buying a wig online. I would never have done it because I wouldn’t have known what I was looking for, what kind of lace I was looking for, what kind of hair I was looking for, what kind of length, colour.

"You need to go to a specialist and you need to try them on and get your proper wig. But as time goes on and you want to mess with wigs, you can hop on and just get one or two to have for fun.”

Joyce came back online today to chat about the response to the posts, saying she was delighted with all the messages she got overnight. “I must admit, obviously it’s not nice being bald but there are some advantages. It’s good to be able to change it up."

She also revealed that she got stitches removed yesterday and was feeling good after everything looked “normal” in an appointment on Monday.

“I feel really good, thankfully. I’m feeling very positive again. I feel like I can actually breathe and take a deep breath and relax. It’s nice just to feel normal again.”