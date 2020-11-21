Festive cheer on the cards as the holidays approach

In what has been a tumultuous year for many, how we communicate — and indeed, words — have become a precious and cherished commodity. In the absence of physical contact with our family and friends, we have relied upon our dialogue and conversation — be it virtually or via phone.
The enduring quote from the Nobel-Prize winning Irish poet Seamus Heaney embodies many a hope for seeing our nearest and dearest once more. Yet, it also offers an undertone of strength borne of endurance and a promise of a new season of life if we can but stay the course.
Fiona Foley creates whimsical yet intricate illustrations which draw the onlooker into same.
Based in West Cork, illustrator Lily Collins has created this beautiful tree design comprised of detailed gold foil embroidery hoops set against a deep, fir green background.
Three Little Birds is owned and run by husband and wife team Deborah and Neil, which they established in 2017. Their designs are all based upon original watercolour illustrations and handwritten calligraphy: such as the exquisite ‘Starry Night’ offering. All of their Christmas cards are available to purchase either individually or as multi-packs.