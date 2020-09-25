50 ways to keep the kids entertained this autumn

You'll find 50 things to do with your children this autumn in Saturday's Irish Examiner.
Friday, September 25, 2020 - 06:00 AM

As we face a season of unknowns, we’ve got all you need to help your kids through the months ahead. From walks to day trips, books to movies, arts and crafts to science experiments, you'll find 50 things to do with your children this autumn in Saturday's Irish Examiner.

Among the tips are the best walks and day trips for families brought to you by travel writer Tom Breathnach, who also shares his top family hotel stays, while Melanie Mullan explores the best family-friendly excursions.

In an extract from Naturama, author Michael Fewer picks things to watch out for on your next wander in the forest.

Who better to give parents rainy-day arts and crafts tips than the woman we watched on the telly after school every day in the 80s. Amanda Cassidy meets Mary Fitzgerald, who shares two rainy day art projects to try at home.

Another rainy autumn day? Explorium’s Mark Langtry, aka ‘The Science Guy’ makes the laboratory easy for kids to try at home with five science activities, with a Halloween twist.

Her weekly book slot for kids on her weekend breakfast show has a waiting list into 2021. So who better than Alison Curtis to give us a recommended reading list for children?

Child psychotherapist Dr Colman Noctor gives Helen O’Callaghan his expert advice on helping kids cope with an uncertain winter.

No matter the situation, there's plenty to keep the kids occupied as the days get shorter.

