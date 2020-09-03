Seven things you really can't sell on eBay

One of the first items sold on eBay, shortly after it was founded on September 3, 1995, was a broken laser pointer. When eBay founder Pierre Omidyar contacted the buyer to confirm that he knew that the laser pointer was broken, the buyer replied: “I’m a collector of broken laser pointers.” Since then, all sorts of strange things have been sold on the auction website.

For instance, in 2005, Diana Duyser sold a toasted cheese sandwich bearing the image of the Virgin Mary for $28,000. While in 2006, the actor William Shatner sold his kidney stone for $25,000.

And in 2003, US authorities put a Nevada brothel, the Mustang Ranch, on the site in an effort to recover the $13m in taxes the brothel owed them.

The town of Albert, Texas, was listed on eBay in 2007. Picture: Renelibrary

Even towns have been put up for sale on eBay, including Albert, Texas, in 2007. Albert’s a small town by anyone’s standards, but the owner hoped that its quaint 85-year-old dance hall and tractor shed would entice buyers to meet the $2.5m reserve price.

Given eBay’s history, you would be forgiven for thinking that you could sell anything on the site. But you can’t. There are some things that you really, really can’t sell on eBay. Here’s seven of them:

Bugs

On September 13, 2004, a “sophisticated listening device” was found in Sinn Féin’s West Belfast headquarters. The device, which consisted of two microphones and batteries, was believed to belong to MI5, the British intelligence service.

Gerry Adams, Sinn Féin’s president at the time, said he would be returning the device to the British prime minister, Tony Blair, and seeking an explanation.

It seems Tony didn’t want it because in May 2005 Sinn Féin listed the bug on eBay.

The listening device found in Sinn Féin’s West Belfast headquarters was listed on eBay in 2005. Picture: Sinn Féin Press Office

eBay quickly removed the listing, stating that they didn’t allow the sale of surveillance equipment.

But it was a “clumsy attempt at censorship”, according to Sinn Féin’s Mitchel McLaughlin. “There was widespread interest in the auction in Ireland and in many countries across the world,” he said. “Something which obviously made MI5 uncomfortable.”

Love

Deven Trabosh, a 42-year-old single mother living in South Florida, was trying to sell her four-bedroom house and meet Mr Right in 2008. So, she combined the two goals into a single eBay listing. “Marry a princess lost in America,” it read.

The house, which had previously been listed at $340,000, was now valued at $500,000 with the inclusion of Deven’s “companionship”.

“I’m not selling myself,” she insisted, “I’m selling true love.” While Deven was hoping an attractive prince would say “I do” eBay, which does not allow the sale of “human beings, body parts or relationships,” said: “We don’t.”

Places in Heaven

A New Jersey man was so certain of his place in Heaven that he decided to offer it to the highest bidder in 2013.

According to the listing, Ari Mandel, who had been raised in an Orthodox Jewish community but was now “theologically atheist”, had stayed clear of sin by doing good deeds, not worshipping false gods and by being “98 per cent vegan”. Mandel promised to continue living a good life so that his place in Heaven would remain available for the winning bidder.

Bidding had reached $100,000 before the listing was removed.

Mums

Dan Baber loved his mum so much that he tried to sell her on eBay in 2002. Just for a day, though.

“She will email you for one full day. She will make you feel like you are the most special person on the Earth. She will love you no matter what you do.” Though Baber’s mum was flattered by the gesture, eBay removed the listing, telling Baber that it could “leave open the possibility of misrepresentation and liability issues, as well as potential safety concerns for your mother.”

Mummys

To raise college money for his soon-to-be-born daughter, James Olheiser tried to sell his own mummy in December 2001.

For $250,000, which included the cost of the mummification process, the successful bidder would receive Olheiser’s mummified remains, along with permission to put them on display — following his natural death, of course. Olheiser believed “some weird millionaire” would jump at the chance of having their very own mummy. However, eBay removed the listing just 15 hours after it was posted.

Terminator DNA

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'The Terminator'; one mystery seller tried to sell a half-sucked throat lozenge with Arnold's DNA.

In 2004, someone tried to eBay Arnold Schwarzenegger’s DNA. Schwarzenegger, who was Governor of California at the time, had — according to the listing — discarded a half-sucked throat lozenge after speaking at a public event. The mystery seller had “retrieved” the lozenge and was now offering it to the highest bidder.

“Own a piece of DNA from the man himself,” read the listing. As, according to eBay, half-sucked celebrity throat lozenges fall under the category of “body parts”, the listing was removed.

Souls

Several people have tried to sell their souls on eBay, including 24-year-old Nathan Wright from Des Moines, Iowa, in June 2002. Wright’s listing was quickly removed; his soul — which he claimed to have packed into a glass jar — was “intangible”, explained eBay. Undeterred, Wright listed his soul on another auction site, where it fetched $31.00. The buyer, Bill Thederman, was delighted with his purchase and said he was going to bring it on holiday with him and his wife. “It’ll have a good life,” he said.