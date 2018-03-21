Young takes the JJ Murphy Cup at Bauravilla

John Young won the JJ Murphy Cup at Bauravilla following a brilliant contest with Jimmy O’Driscoll.

O’Driscoll opened with a great bowl to the first bridge. Young missed that by 20m. Young then made Robin’s cross with a good second, but O’Driscoll edged it by a metre. Young was just shy of Coppinger’s gates with his third. O’Driscoll played his bowl to the left and missed that by ten metres. O’Driscoll followed with a good bowl to the steps, but Young just edged it. O’Driscoll then made sight at the netting, but again Young responded with a big shot and beat it by 20m. O’Driscoll increased the pressure with another brilliant bowl past Dekker’s. Again Young found the resources to just beat that one.

O’Driscoll’s next bowl got a great rub and went well down the hill. Young missed that with his reply, but he was called. He did better with his second attempt and beat the tip by 20m. O’Driscoll then reached the rock. This time Young got a sensational rub, which directed his bowl onto the double gates and opened a 100m lead. O’Driscoll hit back with another big one to the end of the railing to regain the lead.

Young only reached Deasy’s with his next, O’Driscoll beat that by 70m, but he could have been further in front. Young went for the rub off the wall with his next and cut the lead to just 20m. O’Driscoll pushed clear again in the next two to sight.

Young then played a massive bowl past the paling. O’Driscoll missed that by 20m. His second last didn’t look great, but Young beat it by just a metre. O’Driscoll finished with another big one that beat the line by 80m. Young faced down that challenge with great bowl that rubbed nicely and beat the tip by 30m.

Carbery (Darragh Dempsey, Jamie Crowley, Shane Crowley) won the Munster underage team finals at Phale Road in Ballineen beating North East (Patrick Flood, Sean Paul McDonagh, Dylan McDonnell) by 40m. They carded a total of 1,531.3m for their 18 shots. The two teams came onto the narrow road level. Darragh Dempsey got a brilliant shote to give Carbery a nice cushion.

From virtually the same tip Pa Flood didn’t get as good a shot and Seán-Paul McDonagh didn’t close the gap with his. Dylan McDonnell had just too much to do in in the 18th throw. Mid-Cork (Eoin O’Donovan, Conor O’Donovan Daniel Wilmot) finished third.

Sisters Hannah, Margaret and Ellen Sexton snatched victory for South West in an even more dramatic finish against Carbery (Tricia Murphy, Natalie Dempsey, Hannah Sheehy) in the girls final.

The teams were locked together down to the last shot facing into the narrow road. Hannah Sheehy delivered the 18th throw for Carbery, but it hopped the kerb. Still it left Ellen Sexton with a tricky bowl to beat. She played well, but her bowl came directly off the kerb and beat the South West by just 0.8m. West Cork (Susan McCarthy, Rachel Kingston, Emer O’Connell) finished third.

Grenagh (Paul Welsh, Joe Welsh, Darragh Twomey, Cliff Desmond) are Munster Novice scramble team champions.

A good opening bowl from Joe Walsh gave them a perfect start. Paul Walsh then played a sensational second shot to give them an advantage they defended well.

They set a serious target by making the Round Tower Bar in eight. They were just short of the line in nine. Joe Walsh’s was the best of the last four bowls for Grenagh. It reached Pyne’s corner 100.6 m past the line. Schull (Cornelius Creedon, Joseph O’Mahony, David O’Callaghan, John O’Regan) did best of the chasing pack, missing the Grenagh target by just 8.3m; with Caheragh (Mike Keohane, Brendan O’Driscoll, Damien Daly, Shane McCarthy) less than four metres back in third place.

Dan O’Halloran eliminated Jerry Murphy from the Mid-Cork Junior Veteran (over-50) championship at Ballinacurra while Gary Daly gave an impressive pre-championship run over Templemartin where he beat Aidan Murphy by well over a bowl and Michael Harrington by three. Elsewhere, Ryan Fay advanced to the Ulster Junior C championship semi-final by beating Conor Gribben on the Cathedral Road.