Home»Today's Stories

'Young Offenders' and 'Derry Girls' rule at IFTAs

Friday, June 01, 2018
Joyce Fegan

The night belonged to Mná na hÉireann at the IFTA Gala Television Awards last night.

Some of the cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars who received the Entertainment Award at the IFTA Gala Television Awards. Pic: Michael Chester.

Derry Girls’ Lisa McGee won Best Writer in Comedy or Soap, with the show also taking home the prize for best Comedy and Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan dedicating her award to the women of Ireland.

It was also a great night for Cork, with The Young Offenders taking home awards for Best Male Performer and Best Director.

Emmy-nominated writer, actor and producer Sharon Horgan, whose show Catastrophe depicts the reality of parenting, dedicated her Best Female Performer win to “Mná na hÉireann.”

“It’s a wonderful week to be here and this is for Mná na hÉireann and for all the amazing men and women who have made a wonderful and beautiful country even better,” Horgan said.

The writer, who strongly supported a Yes vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment, said the last few weeks had been very emotional for her.

I was emotional about it the entire time, sitting in the back of cabs crying, sitting in pubs crying, at home with my girls crying, it was just so extraordinary and such a wonderful result. I’m so happy for us as a country.

Horgan, whose hit show Catastrophe is now in its fourth series, said the best part of her job is when women come up to her on the street and talk about the comedy.

“It’s honest to god the best part of making the show is the ladies who are coming up to me and tell me that I’ve been spying on their lives and that it’s helped a little bit in some way when you’re going through the shitty bits to know that it’ll be fine in the end. It’s the best bit,” she said.

Another comedy that was a big hit at the IFTA Gala TV awards last night was Derry Girls, taking home Best Writer for Lisa McGee and Best Comedy, having beat off competition such as The Young Offenders.

McGee described the town of Derry as being a place of “wit and warmth” when accepting her award.

“I’m from a place that hasn’t allowed itself to be defined by its difficulties, it’s defined by its wit and warmth,” said McGee.

And despite missing out on the comedy award, there were two wins for The Young Offenders, which took home Best Director for Peter Foott and Best Male Performance for Chris Walley, who was not there to collect his award.

Foott thanked the cast and crew but paid special mention to his son.

“This is for my son Jake who I do everything for to try and impress him,” said the director.

Other winners on the night included Room to Improve with Dermot Bannon dedicating the award to 15-year-old Michael Stokes, who spawned the hashtag #tinybuttough after his appearance on the show in 2016.

Bannon also thanked the clients and homeowners who “make the show”.

Best Entertainment went to Dancing with the Stars, with The Tommy Tiernan Show, Ireland’s Got Talent, and The Cutting Edge also nominated in this category.

Best Current Affairs was won by RTE Investigates: Nightmare to Let.

The team dedicated the award to the people who are homeless in Ireland, “who don’t even have cramped conditions to live in”.

Best Documentary was won by Shaw: My Astonishing Life.

Awards were given out across 23 TV categories, with shows broadcast on all of the Irish broadcasters, RTÉ One, RTÉ Two, TV3, be3, TG4 and BBC Northern Ireland.

Tommy Tiernan, Deirdre O’Kane, Des Bishop, and Jennifer Zamparelli all presented awards.

Guests on the night included Miriam O’Callaghan, Kathryn Thomas, Claire Byrne, Matt Cooper and John Connors, who made a moving speech about the Traveller community in Ireland.

He said they will continue to fight for their rights in Ireland.

Shay Healy also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at last night’s awards, while Marty Morrissey won TV Personality.

The ceremony, which was filmed in Dublin’s RDS, will be broadcast on Saturday night at 10.30pm on TG4.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

IFTAsDerry GirlsYoung OffendersSharon Horgan

Related Articles

Michelle Keegan: From Corrie to the jungle

Aidan Turner expects Poldark to end next year but may return one day

Richard Gere to play media mogul in BBC drama

Opera singer gets Amanda Holden’s BGT golden buzzer after Nessun Dorma triumph

More in this Section

Bikers urged to ‘ease off the throttle’ in safety campaign

Local projects report abuse of benzos

Call for more armed units in border areas

Gardaí like ‘second-class citizens’


Breaking Stories

'Young Offenders' and 'Derry Girls' rule at IFTAs

80% of female farmers marry other farmers, data shows

Four men arrested after assault at Dublin petrol station

More than 100 patients still being sought amid concerns over Belfast doctor

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

    • 11
    • 13
    • 14
    • 16
    • 31
    • 38
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »