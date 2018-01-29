Young adults prefer online chat to speaking to strangers

Young people would rather use social media or talk online to people they do not know than have a conversation face to face, research has suggested.

Those aged 18 to 24 are 20 times more likely to never speak to their neighbours than those aged 55 and over, a survey carried out on behalf of Cancer Research UK found.

Experts said the research showed an increasing generational divide between how millennials and baby boomers prefer to communicate.

The charity said that while social media can be helpful in building up contacts, studies show that young adults with high social media usage can feel more socially isolated than those who use it less.

Nearly half (44%) of 18- to 24-year-olds said they felt more comfortable using social media, messaging apps, and online to talk to people they did not know, the research found.

Less than two in five (37%) said they would be more comfortable speaking in person, compared to two-thirds (67%) of over 55s.

More than a quarter (27%) of the younger group said they have never spoken to someone they did not know on public transport — more than five times the rate of those aged 55 and over (5%).

Nearly half (47%) saying they prefer to listen to music on their headphones instead.

Rebecca Beeken, a behavioural scientist working on cancer prevention at the University of Leeds, said: “This research shows an increasing generational divide between how millennials and baby boomers prefer to communicate.

“While it is no surprise that young people are embracing new ways to chat, and there are supportive communities online, it is important they don’t lose the art of talking to the people around them.

“Social isolation can be associated with poor health and poorer health behaviours, and we know social support is important for adopting healthy lifestyle changes.”

Statistics from Ireland’s Childline show loneliness was one of the main reasons contacted the helpline.

Caroline O’Sullivan of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children said loneliness was becoming a bigger issue.

“Loneliness is a big issue,” she said. “We could describe these as ‘everyday calls’ in so far as there is no major issue of worry. They are just ringing up to say I just want to chat.

“They would talk about the most ordinary things such as their day in school or their birthday. I feel a lot of children don’t have the same level of communication with their peers as we used to.

“Often social media is their only form of communication with their peers so they are not making the same physical or emotional connections as we would have in the past.

“Also, the way they describe it, it is not that there isn’t anyone to talk to. A lot can be self-imposed loneliness and a lot of loneliness is coming from their relationships with their peers.”