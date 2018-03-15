You are going to get a bullet, garda told

A garda was threatened that he would get a bullet in the head when he was dealing with a man causing a disturbance in Cork City.

Barry Buckley, aged 32, pleaded guilty yesterday to five charges of engaging in threatening behaviour at different locations in Cork City and once in Ballincollig.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan told Cork District Court that in one of the incidents, Buckley, of 6 Fr Dominic Place, Ballyphehane, Cork, and previously of Aylsbury, Ballincollig, came to the attention of gardaí at Washington St, Cork City.

“Mr Buckley was being restrained outside Chambers Bar on Washington St having been refused entry. He had to be arrested for his own safety. He refused to co-operate,” said Insp O’Donovan.

“Mr Buckley was highly intoxicated and said to Garda Niall Comerford, ‘I will have you killed. You are going to get a bullet.’”

This incident occurred on October 25, 2015.

In another incident, on February 18, 2014, Buckley was arguing with security on Oliver Plunkett St and threatened Garda Darren Cahalane that he was going to shoot him.

Judge Olann Kelleher said there were guilty pleas to five separate incidents of engaging in threatening behaviour and that, in four of them, Buckley had threatened to shoot a garda.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had been out of trouble since this series of similar incidents in 2014 and 2016.

Judge Kelleher said Buckley had refused to co-operate with the probation service.

Mr Buttimer said Buckley had been doing well in a kind of ad hoc support group for people who had similar problems to himself.

Judge Kelleher said the threats were very serious and he imposed an overall jail term of three months on Buckley.