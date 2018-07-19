Home»Today's Stories

Woman told to double hair rage compo offer

Thursday, July 19, 2018
Liam Heylin

A judge has advised a female attacker to double an offer of compensation after a young woman, who had clumps of hair pulled from her head, was left with bald patches for several months.

Judge Olann Kelleher read the victim impact report of an extremely upset young woman and said it was a matter of great concern she was left with a bald patch for a number of months.

She had been so embarrassed and self-conscious she would go directly from work to home and remain there every night because she did not want to be seen in public.

Her attacker, Tracey Callaghan, of 29 Mount St Joseph’s Close, Bakers Rd, Cork, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to another young woman.

Callaghan, aged 35, brought €500 to Cork District Court by way of compensation, but Judge Kelleher said it was not enough and advised she would have to gather a further €500.

He adjourned sentencing until October 15 for the increased compensation to be provided.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said the accused met the injured party on the night of October 29 last outside the Imperial Hotel and caught her by the hair.

“Large clumps were pulled from her head, leaving substantial bald patches. You can see from the victim impact statement it took a long time to grow back,” said the inspector.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer, giving background to the case, said there were difficulties between male relatives of both parties.

The defendant also had a cocktail of different drinks on the night.

“Some words were exchanged. There was a physical event and my client accepts she was responsible. She admitted responsibility and expressed remorse. She wanted her apologies proffered to the injured party,” he said.

The accused, he added, had borrowed €500 from her family for compensation.

Judge Kelleher commented: “She will have to borrow another €500. This had a huge effect on the victim — a young woman going around for a few months with a bald patch.”

He deferred sentencing for a second payment of €500.


