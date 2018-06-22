Woman met burglar outside bathroom

A woman stepped out of her bathroom late at night to see a stranger in her apartment and yesterday the culprit was jailed for nine months for burglary.

Edmond O’Sullivan, aged 26, of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.

Judge Tim Lucey said at Cork District Court that, ordinarily, he would refuse jurisdiction for a case where a home was burgled at a time when the owner was home and he would send it forward to the circuit criminal court. However, Judge Lucey said he would deal with this case as a colleague had already accepted jurisdiction.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor said: “On April 11, 2017, Edmond O’Sullivan entered an apartment at Blackmore Court, Meade St, Cork, at approximately 11.40pm. The woman living in the apartment went into the bathroom. She was awaiting the arrival home of her boyfriend. She heard somebody enter the apartment and found a stranger who did not say hello.

“As she exited the bathroom she saw a man who is now known as Edmond O’Sullivan in the hallway. The man appeared to take fright and made to leave and it later emerged that there was €35 missing from the apartment. CCTV from a neighbouring property was examined and Edmond O’Sullivan was identified.”

On August 7, the accused man was arrested and searched and found to have two bags of heroin with a value of about €50. Inspector John Deasy said the accused had 73 previous convictions including 10 counts for burglary, eight for theft, two for handling stolen property, five for assault and two for assault causing harm.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said of the accused: “He had a difficult upbringing. His mother died tragically last year. He lost the plot a bit over that.

“He is a married man. He is doing well in prison and is due to start a Change of Life course.”