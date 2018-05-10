Home»Today's Stories

Woman jailed for Funky Skunk robbery

Thursday, May 10, 2018
By Liam Heylin

A woman has been jailed for three years for a robbery at the Funky Skunk shop in Cork city centre.

Mary Foley, aged 35, of Cork Simon community, pleaded guilty to carrying out the robbery on September 29 last.

Two men went into The Funky Skunk with Foley but she was the main aggressor during the crime, Garda Brian Barry said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

“She began shouting at the woman who was working alone in the shop. She then went behind the counter and looked around behind the counter,” said Garda Barry.

“The shop assistant retreated into the office. Mary Foley followed her in and pushed her way past her. She took her Samsung mobile phone.

“The woman tried to call 999 (from another phone) and Ms Foley stopped and grabbed the phone from her preventing her calling for assistance.

Gardaí were alerted by a passer-by. Ms Foley was trying to get the safe and till opened when the gardaí arrived.

“The victim declined to make a victim impact statement but she was fairly shook up by the incident. She left her employment in this shop and moved back to West Cork.

“Ms Foley has 238 previous convictions,” said Garda Barry. Many of those were for public order offences but she also had counts for theft and one for robbery in 2013.

Niamh Stewart, defending, said Foley was not the worst person when sober and would not be getting into trouble at all were it not for her drink and substance abuse problem.

The judge imposed a four-year jail term on Foley, with the last year suspended.

He said she would need help on her release from prison and directed that she would attend for rehabilitation on her release.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Funky SkunkRobbery

Related Articles

Burglar attacked injured man with yard brush during home raid

Three held in €450k defrauding of Spanish and Irish companies

Kinahan-Hutch feud drives ‘explosion’ in jail protection

Mother pleads for son’s killing to be the last amid bank holiday violence in UK

More in this Section

Ross ‘picking your nose, not listening to rural TDs’

Cabinet meeting hears it would 'cost too much' to sack HSE boss

Men survive horror crash which saw car sliced by pole

‘Incredible to see Mosul coming back to life’, says Cork photographer


Breaking Stories

Tonight's Lotto results are in...

Three taken to hospital after head-on crash in East Cork

Watch: Explosive scenes in the Dáil as Danny Healy-Rae loses cool over drink-link initiative

Three men arrested following Garda investigation into international fraud and money laundering

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

    • 1
    • 12
    • 23
    • 32
    • 36
    • 40
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »