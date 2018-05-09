Woman gets 7 years for role in cocaine factory

A 12-year jail sentence was imposed on the main man behind a cocaine factory in Kinsale, while a local woman who was his girlfriend was jailed for seven years.

Molly Sloyan, aged 25, from Abbey Court, Kinsale, Co Cork, made headlines of a more innocent kind previously — a clip of the Daniel O’Donnell fan who was a Late Late Show audience member went viral.

Yesterday, she appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where she was sentenced to 10 years with the last three suspended.

Her boyfriend, Sean McManus, aged 36, from Burrowfield Road, Baldoyle, got 15 years with the last three suspended. He had a previous conviction for another serious drug dealing offence.

William Gilsenan, aged 51, and his son Dean Gilsenan, aged 27, both of Kilmahuddrick Green, Clondalkin, got respective sentences of seven years with two suspended and 10 years with three suspended.

All four pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Seascape, Dromleigh, Bantry, Co Cork, on November 26, 2017, at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000.

Gardaí described a process of using a solvent to extract cocaine from fabric which was posted to Ireland.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “In effect, what is alleged in this case is that people were involved in a factory. This is a very significant case. I have never come across anything like it before. It does not compare with standard selling or supplying or cannabis grow-house cases.

“The level of sophistication and organisation is particular in itself. The level of organisation, sophistication, methodology to think of organising a system where cocaine could be extracted from material and the knowledge that was required, the organisation of various factors — the material, housing, movement extraction.”

“Seán McManus had significant help from Ms Sloyan in the hiring, renting and general organisation. She was fully involved at a material level from early on. Without her, it could not have succeeded… To say she was the girlfriend does not do justice to the criminality involved.”

Detective Sergeant Joanne O’Brien said the investigation was an intelligence-led operation between customs and An Garda Síochána. Molly Sloyan rented the holiday home at Bantry and bought a BMW with money given to her for that purpose in November 2017.

Local gardaí, divisional drugs unit gardaí and armed officers from the Regional Support Unit participated in the investigation and in the forced entry to the house as Seascape, Bantry, to execute the search warrant.

They found evidence of drug use on the kitchen table and a large quantity of cocaine and a solvent used to extract the drug from fabric.

Det Sgt O’Brien testified that the fabric containing cocaine was posted from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Portlaoise and was later moved to an address in Clondalkin before being driven to Bantry where the cocaine was being extracted using the solvent.

Sloyan had purchased the solvent — sometimes used in industrial cleaning — in Dublin.

The value of the seized high purity cocaine was more than €52,000. If mixed it could have made a multiple of that street value.