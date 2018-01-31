Woman dies in crash 10km from recent fatality

A woman in her 20s became the second motorist to die on an east Cork road in the space of just over a week when she was involved in a fatal incident yesterday.

The accident brought to 11 the number of people killed on roads so far in 2018, three of which have been in Co Cork.

The woman, the sole occupant of her car, died when the vehicle left the N25 road eastbound at Water Rock outside Midleton at around 8.25am and hit a barrier.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Diversions were put in place to allow an examination of the accident site by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The deceased was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111, or any Garda station.

The collision took place less than 10km away from where 84-year-old Michael O’Riordan died in a multi- vehicle crash on Monday, January 22.

The death followed a crash between two cars and a truck on the same route, the main Cork-Waterford road, at Two Mile Inn at around 10.45am on the morning in question.

A man and a woman who had been the occupants of the second car had been brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the truck driver had not been injured.

The man had been pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda investigation continues and witnesses can also contact Midleton Garda Station.