Woman bit intervening security man on bicep

A security man was bitten on the arm by a woman when he intervened to prevent an escalation of a dispute between patrons in a city centre pub.

Susan Feighery, aged 27, pleaded guilty yesterday at Cork District Court to a charge of assaulting Hugh Stuart at The Grafton Bar on Oliver Plunkett St, Cork.

Inspector Vincent O’Sullivan said the incident occurred at around 3am on February 25, 2017.

The inspector said a security man flagged down gardaí about an incident.

“A group of patrons got into an altercation. A number of staff were assaulted,” the inspector said.

Mr Stuart said he had been bitten on the arm. There was a bite mark on his left bicep.

Gardaí viewed CCTV and identified Susan Feighery with an address at 34 Dunard, Lotabeg, Cork.

Contacted by gardaí a few days after the assault she was cautioned and interviewed. She said she had consumed a lot of vodka on the night. She could not remember the assault.

“She said if she had done it she apologised,” the inspector said.

Judge John King asked the injured party about the nature of the injury. He said it was swollen for a week or two afterwards but he had a tetanus injection shortly before the assault so he did not need to get another one on the strength of this assault.

“It hasn’t made you any more cautious?” Judge King said to the victim. “Maybe a little,” the injured party replied. Judge King said: “You are very fair.”

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the defendant was involved in a car crash in which she suffered a head injury which caused her some difficulties.

Mr Kelleher said: “She had an awful lot to drink on the night. She wants to apologise to the injured party who has been very fair.”

Judge King said: “She has left it very late to apologise.” The judge asked if she had any compensation. Mr Kelleher said the defendant’s financial circumstances were very poor and after a long time on a housing waiting list she was presently being accommodated in a hotel room.

Judge King said that nonetheless the defendant should put her best foot forward in terms of compensation and he adjourned sentencing for a month for that purpose at Cork District Court.