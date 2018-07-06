Home»Today's Stories

Woman attempted to headbutt garda

Friday, July 06, 2018
By Liam Heylin

A Mallow woman tried to headbutt a garda, called her a fat bastard, and expressed the hope that she would die roaring.

The case against Noreen McDonnell, of 32 Sandfield Terrace, Mallow, Co Cork, was listed for hearing at Cork District Court yesterday.

The 49-year-old initially failed to appear to face the charges against her but her solicitor, David O’Meara, was present. Judge Olann Kelleher said he would hear the evidence in her absence. After doing so he convicted Ms McDonnell on all four charges — one of engaging in threatening behaviour, one of being drunk and a danger, and two counts of obstructing gardaí.

The judge said he would issue a warrant for the arrest of the accused pending sentence. She has 34 previous convictions, including counts for public order offences.

Later in the day, Ms McDonnell showed up and said she was pleading guilty to the charges.

Garda Marie Geraghty testified: “On May 11 at 00.25, a member of the public stopped gardaí on MacCurtain St and informed them that a female was highly intoxicated and verbally abusive to members of the public.”

Garda Geraghty saw Ms McDonnell walking in the direction of Coburg St.

“She was unsteady on her feet and was still being verbally abusive to members of the public. The defendant then became abusive to us. She was arrested and conveyed to Mayfield Garda Station.

“She attempted to headbutt me as she was leaving the vehicle. She continued to be abusive at Mayfield Garda Station. She refused to give personal details and kicked furniture.

“She shouted, ‘you fat bastard’, and said, ‘I hope you die roaring’. She had to be restrained as she continued to be physically violent towards members.

“She attempted to bite Garda Stephen O’Leary on his hand on two occasions and tried to kick other members present.”

Judge Kelleher said he would put sentencing back for a week and required the accused to write letters of apology to the gardaí. The judge also required a medical report and said he would decide next week if the accused could avoid a jail term and possibly do a community service order.


