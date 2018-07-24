‘We have no doubt Amy was pining for us on the night she was killed’

The family of the woman murdered by her boyfriend in a squat in Cork spoke yesterday of their relief at the guilty verdict in the case.
The family assembled yesterday afternoon back at the courthouse on Anglesea St where Adam O’Keeffe was jailed for life on Friday for murdering Amy.
The McCarthy family were supported by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Mick Finn, a long-time family friend.
Jessie repeated their thanks to Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and the jury in the eight-day trial of O’Keeffe. As well as thanking detectives Noel Maxwell, Shane Bergin, and Anne O’Sullivan, the family also thanked detectives Myles Moran, Marice O’Connor, Aoife Hayes, and Stephen Fuller, as well as Detective Superintendent Sean Healy, and superintendents John Quilter and Declan O’Sullivan.
The family concluded yesterday’s brief statement with a request to the media for privacy at this time.
O’Keeffe had admitted the manslaughter of Amy, aged 22, on April 29 or 30, 2017, at 36 Sheares St, but denied murdering her. The jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty to murder on Friday.
O’Keeffe was immediately sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment.
Amy was found dead on the floor of a squat. An autopsy showed signs of blunt-force trauma to the head and manual strangulation.
“The future holds a lot for Amy’s son, but we will face them day by day, step by step. There is one thing we would like to ask — that Amy’s son would continue to be known as Adam McCarthy, not the boy whose father killed his mother.”
