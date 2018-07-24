‘We have no doubt Amy was pining for us on the night she was killed’

The family of the woman murdered by her boyfriend in a squat in Cork spoke yesterday of their relief at the guilty verdict in the case.

We are relieved at the sentence, but we are still left without a sister and a little boy is left without his mother. We hope we can get some closure and remember Amy the way we knew and very much loved her,” said Jessie McCarthy, sister of the late Amy McCarthy.

The family assembled yesterday afternoon back at the courthouse on Anglesea St where Adam O’Keeffe was jailed for life on Friday for murdering Amy.

The McCarthy family were supported by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Mick Finn, a long-time family friend.

Jessie repeated their thanks to Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and the jury in the eight-day trial of O’Keeffe. As well as thanking detectives Noel Maxwell, Shane Bergin, and Anne O’Sullivan, the family also thanked detectives Myles Moran, Marice O’Connor, Aoife Hayes, and Stephen Fuller, as well as Detective Superintendent Sean Healy, and superintendents John Quilter and Declan O’Sullivan.

The family concluded yesterday’s brief statement with a request to the media for privacy at this time.

O’Keeffe had admitted the manslaughter of Amy, aged 22, on April 29 or 30, 2017, at 36 Sheares St, but denied murdering her. The jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty to murder on Friday.

O’Keeffe was immediately sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment.

Amy was found dead on the floor of a squat. An autopsy showed signs of blunt-force trauma to the head and manual strangulation.

Speaking directly afterwards in a victim statement, Jessie said: “The one thought in our minds that will remain forever is of Amy lying on the floor with no one to pick her up and get her the help she needed. We have no doubt she was pining for us that night. The one person that misses her most is her son, Adam. What we would do to see them reunited and see the joy on their faces again but we know that is never going to happen. If only one of us could swap places with Amy it would be done in a heartbeat.

“The future holds a lot for Amy’s son, but we will face them day by day, step by step. There is one thing we would like to ask — that Amy’s son would continue to be known as Adam McCarthy, not the boy whose father killed his mother.”