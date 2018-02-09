Watchdog wants power for surprise garda station visits

The Garda Inspectorate has told the Policing Commission it wants the power to conduct unannounced visits at Garda stations.

It also wants the Garda commissioner to be obliged to give the inspectorate reasons why he or she will not implement its recommendations.

The inspectorate has said that while An Garda Síochána has broadly accepted the hundreds of recommendations it has made in different reports over the years that reform has been “slow”.

In its submission to the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, which is drawing up a blueprint for reforming the gardaí and oversight structures, the inspectorate said it “often” experiences delays in receiving information requested from Garda HQ.

The submission said it would be “helpful” if it had the power to carry out unannounced visits to stations.

“Unannounced visits would enable the inspectorate to examine high-risk areas in real time, obtain a more accurate reflection of current practices and undertake time-critical inspection work,” it said.

It said such a power would also be necessary should it become the designated body, as a result of an international anti-torture convention, to inspect places of detention and custody.

It pointed out that constabulary inspection bodies in England and Scotland have this power.

The inspectorate said unless all the basic operational, structural, technological and governance changes it had recommended in its reports are implemented that the force would “struggle to modernise”.

It said while its recommendations have been broadly accepted, “a concerning feature” was that a number have yet to be fully implemented.

Mark Toland, Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate

“Some of these recommendations, such as the procurement of a national CAD system, the introduction of a performance management system and an extensive programme of civilianisation have been made on a number of occasions,” it said.

It said the “pace of reform has been slow”.

It said during many inspections its work has been “hindered” by the inability of the force to “provide accurate information” in a timely fashion.

The inspectorate said once it completes a report it must submit it to the justice minister or the Policing Authority — after which it has “no further formal role”.

It said the Garda commissioner has the power to reject or modify recommendations, but that he or she does not have to explain why. It recommended that there would be a “requirement” on the commissioner to provide a rationale for such a decision.

It said the inspectorate also had no statutory power to monitor the implementation of its recommendations. Recent efforts to do that on an informal basis has resulted in “insufficient” information being supplied to it by gardaí.

It said it wanted to be formally involved in assessments of the implementation of recommendations.

It recommended against any merging of the inspectorate with either GSOC or the Policing Authority, saying its responsibilities might involve those agencies.