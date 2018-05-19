Waste firm ‘giving two fingers’ to locals

A waste firm has been accused of giving “two fingers to the community” by appealing a recent decision to refuse planning for a recycling facility on the northside of Cork City.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins said Greener Families Ltd’s appeal to An Bord Pleanála against last month’s decision by Cork City Council to refuse permission for its civic amenity and bring site in an industrial estate off John F Connelly Rd in Churchfield flies in the face of the wishes of the local community and of city planners.

“It’s like they are giving two fingers to the local community,” he said.

Greener Families Ltd wants to build the facility on a site next to a controversial waste transfer plant, operated by its sister company, Country Clean Recycling.

Country Clean Recycling was fined €12,000 almost four years ago after pleading guilty to breaches of the licence for its existing waste transfer station between May and August 2014. The company has since spent more than €3m on upgrades.

In reaching their decision, planners noted the proximity of nearby homes and of nearby lands zoned for future housing. They also had regard to the extent of existing waste recycling facilities on the road and said allowing another would result in an “excessive concentration” of such facilities in the area.

But last night, Greener Families said it is appealing because “there is a growing silent majority of people” using a bring site in the area, which has seen waste volumes double in recent years, with almost 3,000 tonnes of material expected this year.

“There is an established need for such a service in the community, we therefore wish now to provide an improved recycling service for our local customers,” it said.

“Having just one civic amenity site in Ireland’s second biggest city is simply not sustainable. We accept that there will be opposition generated by local residents and councillors, as is their right. The silent majority in the community are voting with their feet and are recycling at the current bring site like never before.”