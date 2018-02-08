Home»Today's Stories

Warrant as supplier of fatal drug fails to show

Thursday, February 08, 2018
Liam Heylin

A bench warrant was issued yesterday for the arrest of a man who had most of his two-year jail sentence suspended in a drugs case following a teenager’s death at what was described as an orgy of drink and drugs.

Harry Clifton

Harry Clifton was due to appear at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday but failed to do so and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Judge Gerard O’Brien imposed a two-year sentence with 18 months of that suspended on Clifton for his part in the supply of the synthetic drug N-bomb. Alex Ryan, aged 18, Liscahane, Millstreet, Co Cork, died on January 23, 2016, after taking the drug.

The case had to be re-entered at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by the Probation Service because of Clifton’s failure to show up for appointments and his continued use of cannabis. Judge O’Brien gave Clifton another chance in October 2017 to engage with the probation service and put the case back again until yesterday when the accused did not appear. “I am very concerned. The court gave him a chance. I am anxious there won’t be a casualty in the sale or supply of drugs,” the judge said in October.

Mary Walsh, probation officer, said last October that Clifton was required to obey the directions of the Probation Service on his release from prison with 18 more months hanging over him. He was to abstain from drugs and alcohol also.

Ms Walsh said Clifton, by his admission, continued to use cannabis and had stopped attending at the service in May and had been contacted four times since then to no avail. Ms Walsh said the accused said he was suffering depression.

Referencing the controversy surrounding the case, the judge asked of Clifton: “Is he aware of the outcry that occurred after that [the suspension of most of his prison sentence]?” Gareth Fleming, defending, had said the defendant was aware and would co-operate now.


