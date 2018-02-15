Warning over measles outbreak in Limerick

The HSE has warned of likely further undiagnosed measles cases in Limerick city because one of the cases in the current outbreak has no obvious link to the other 12.

It is also investigating an additional number of “suspect cases”.

Resources to contain the outbreak are being targeted at two specific areas in Limerick city with which most of the cases are associated: Ballincurra Weston and Carew Park, Southhill.

A free MMR clinic will be available next Wednesday between 12pm and 3pm, at Barrack View Primary Care Centre, Edward Street, and the HSE is particularly anxious that parents with children over the age of one who have not had the MMR attend.

They are also calling on parents to bring in children attending school who have not had the recommended two doses of MMR, or if they are unsure if their children have had the vaccine.

The HSE is also seeking to vaccinate adults under the age of 40 who have never had the vaccine.

The latest outbreak was contracted by a patient who had travelled to the Middle East over Christmas.

Mai Mannix, director of public health in the Mid-West said: “Parents of children in Limerick city and county, Clare and north Tipperary should ensure their child is fully vaccinated for MMR and bring their child for vaccination if they have missed or not already had the correct number of doses for their age.”

The HSE said at this point, that the only way to prevent the spread of measles is to ensure vaccination of all those who can be vaccinated.