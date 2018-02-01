Varadkar warns against foreign funding during abortion referendum

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that foreign funding cannot be allowed to back any sides in the abortion referendum and that rules will apply to campaigning.

Commenting on different views at Cabinet level on plans to liberalise abortion legislation, Mr Varadkar said people have different views and there is no black or white on the matter.

Responding to reports that a pro-life group in Ireland has hired a digital agency that worked with US president Donald Trump, Mr Varadkar said clear rules must apply to both sides of the campaign.

“I have read some stuff in the papers but I don’t know any detail around that, the only thing I can say on the campaign is what I have said before — I want this campaign to be respectful, respectful on all sides, and I want it never to be personalised in any way. I think that is very important.

“The rules that apply to referendums are there and certainly one thing that is significant and one thing we will have to watch is to ensure that there is no foreign funding of either campaign.”

The Government has yet to set up a referendum commission.

There are mixed views at government level and among deputies on the proposal to amend the Constitution and then afterwards legislate to allow for abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is expected to set out his full position on the issue today. A number of ministers share concerns, including Agriculture Minister Michael Creed and Communications Minister Denis Naughten.

Mr Varadkar said he respects and understands the differing views. “There isn’t going to be certain or absolutely certainty either way,” he said.

“Abortion isn’t a black and white issue. We have certainty at the moment. Let’s not forget the case of Savita Halappanavar when doctors treating her were uncertain whether or not they could end that pregnancy.

"Let’s not forget Miss P who was clinically dead but on life-support because the child she was carrying was still alive. Doctors were uncertain as to whether they could take her off life support or not.

“So the idea that we have certainty now really isn’t correct. What is certain now is that a 15-year-old girl who is raped and in pain cannot end her pregnancy in Ireland, and anybody who helps her could be sent to prison for 14 years. So is the type of certainty we have now something we want to keep?”

Education Minister Richard Bruton is the latest cabinet member to back plans to repeal the Eighth Amendment and introduce legislation allowing unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks.

Mr Bruton said he took the decision after considering that women are seeking abortions and using abortion pills, and the difficulties in rape and incest cases.

Meanwhile, Skills Minister John Halligan has criticised a politician for posting a graphic video of an abortion on Mr Halligan’s official Facebook page.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Halligan claimed a rival Waterford politician posted the video on his page because of his pro-choice views, saying it was unnecessary and caused avoidable distress for people visiting the site.