Varadkar joins Arnie as speaker at Texas festival

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, is to join actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, singer, Nile Rodgers, and Bernie Sanders as a speaker at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Texas.

Mr Varadkar is due to travel to the United States next month, as part of the annual St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House. And he will first fly to Austin to speak at the SXSW event.

In conversation with CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune, Evan Smith, the Taoiseach will discuss how the tech sector has made Ireland one of the most open, globalised economies in the world. Mr Varadkar will also discuss Irish innovation and how the Irish tech sector is increasingly impacting the US economy.

Wu-Tang Clan founder member and rapper, U-GOD, will also speak at the event, as will actress, Dakota Fanning, and CBS This Morning co-host, Gayle King.

The annual SXSW festival, which began in 1987, is a mixture of interactive media, music festivals and conferences. It takes place each March in Austin, Texas.

Mr Varadkar is also expected to travel to other locations across America. He will meet US president, Donald Trump, in the Oval Office and will continue with the traditional Speaker’s Lunch, on Capitol Hill, as well the handing-over-of-the-shamrock ceremony, later on the same day.