Varadkar: FG taking Noone bullying claims very seriously

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insists Fine Gael is taking claims from Senator Catherine Noone that she was bullied for years by a Seanad party colleague “very seriously” and will take “any necessary action” needed to resolve the dispute.

He made the comments as it was confirmed the Fine Gael general secretary is to speak with Ms Noone and the other individual involved about the matter before deciding in the coming days on whether it warrants a full investigation.

Speaking during the weekly Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday evening during a debate on the need for more women to enter politics, Ms Noone said such a change would be difficult in the current climate.

Breaking her silence on the issue, she claims she was the subject of a bullying campaign by a Seanad party colleague who has made misogynistic remarks about her and sought to undermine her for a number of years.

The claims, which have yet to be substantiated, led to Mr Varadkar telling Wednesday’s behind-closed-doors meeting that Fine Gael will not accept any internal bullying and of the decision to launch an initial investigation into what is alleged to have happened.

Asked by reporters before an informal meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, yesterday what action is now being taken, he said discussions with both individuals have taken place, adding that the matter will be addressed and will not be ignored.

“Yes, there’s a dispute between two senators,” said Mr Varadkar.

“Senator Noone has made a complaint against another senator in terms of the way he has spoken to her, and that complaint has been taken very seriously. It will be investigated by the party, that will be done swiftly and any necessary action will be taken on foot of that.”

The Irish Examiner understands that Mr Varadkar spoke with Ms Noone privately about the allegations on Thursday.

In response to the Wednesday parliamentary party revelations, he also asked Fine Gael chairman, Martin Heydon, to contact party secretary general, Tom Curran, who is currently examining the matter.

Mr Curran is expected to speak with both Ms Noone and her Seanad colleague over the coming days before recommending whether the claims warrant further investigation early next week.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Today With Sean O’Rourke yesterday, Mr Heydon said the allegations will be examined in full and an initial answer will be given “in days, not weeks”.