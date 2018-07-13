Home»Today's Stories

Valentia Island marks milestone message between Queen and President

Friday, July 13, 2018
Sean O’Riordan

Major celebrations will take place in Valentia Island, Co Kerry today to mark the 160th anniversary of the first cable message sent across the Atlantic.

The first cable message sent across the Atlantic was sent in 1858 by Queen Victoria to the then president of the US, James Buchanan.

Queen Victoria sent the message to the president of the United States, James Buchanan, stating that the new technology would provide closer ties between the two nations.

The message read: “The Queen is convinced that the President will join with her in fervently hoping that the electric cable, which now connects Great Britain with the United States, will prove an additional link between the two places whose friendship is founded upon their common interests and reciprocal esteem.

To coincide with the occasion, the historic cable station building will be handed over by the current owner, Ranka Pollmeier, to the people of Kerry. It will be accepted on their behalf by the Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Norma Foley.

She thanked Mrs Pollmeier for her long-standing commitment to the island and for the generous gift “which will enable future opportunities for the people of Valentia and attract many more visitors to this very historic place”.

It is expected that plans will also be announced for the transformation of the cable station into a major heritage/interpretive site aimed at attracting more tourists to the region.

The Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation is currently pursuing a transnational application for Unesco heritage status for both their site and the one created in Canada to take the Queen Victoria cable.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Valentia IslandKerryQueen Elizabeth

Related Articles

Orders against departing Kerry Group worker continue

Dozens sign petition for wooded walk on Beara Peninsula

Man, 20, charged with murder following Cahersiveen stabbing

Fatal early morning stabbing prompts calls for 24 hour opening for Cahersiveen garda station

More in this Section

Online child safety plan branded a ‘failure’

Royals bring much-needed rain on their Irish parade

Kraftwerk on another dimension at Marquee

Cut-off for cancer payouts imposed


Breaking Stories

Man killed in county Cork stabbing

Parents urged to keep children in amid disorder in Derry

Police called as Build-A-Bear offer causes ‘carnage’ at Belfast shop

Judicial Appointments Bill fails to pass before summer recess

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

    • 2
    • 14
    • 21
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »