‘Up and coming’ Saoirse Ronan loses out at SAGs

After winning a Golden Globe earlier this month, Saoirse Ronan has been beaten to the Screen Actors Guild best actress award by Frances McDormand.
“This is really great and I thank you, I come out of the woods every few years andyou invite me to the party. But there’s a lot of young ones coming up, and they need doorstops too, let’s think about that. Bye.”
British actor Gary Oldman enhanced his Oscars chances further by picking up the best actor gong
Asked how his standing in Hollywood has been changed by his recent success, he said: “You have yourmoment in the sun, there’s no guarantee that you’re going to keep working. God forbid, I could get sick, I could get hit by a car. We have today but there’s no guarantee we’re going to get tomorrow.
"So my feeling is: Enjoy the moment in the sun, it will eclipse, it always does, and it will be someone else standing up here next year. I’m enjoying it.”
Frances McDormand’sco-star in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Sam Rockwell, bagged the supporting male actor prize, while Allison Janney won the female supporting actor prize for I, Tonya.
Elsewhere, the likes of Ashley Judd, Oliva Munn, and Anthony Rapp were among the stars hailed at the ceremony for makingallegations againsthigh-profile figures.
Rosanna Arquette, who was one of the actresses toallege she was harassed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, was applauded on stage as she presented an award, accompanied by Marisa Tomei.
Arquette and Tomeipresented the outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie orlimited series to NicoleKidman for playing adomestic violence victim in Big Little Lies.
Her co-star Alexander Skarsgard won theoutstanding performance by a male actor prize for playing her abusive husband.
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved