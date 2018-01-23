‘Up and coming’ Saoirse Ronan loses out at SAGs

“This is really great and I thank you, I come out of the woods every few years andyou invite me to the party. But there’s a lot of young ones coming up, and they need doorstops too, let’s think about that. Bye.”

British actor Gary Oldman enhanced his Oscars chances further by picking up the best actor gong at the SAGs for his portrayal of WinstonChurchill in Darkest Hour at the ceremony. He has already won a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Movie Award.

Oldman admitted he had “become very emotional” as he received the award, which he called “a tremendous honour”.

Having already bagged a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Movie Award for the role, and nominated for a Bafta, he is now one step closer to scoring his first Oscar.Oldman has only been nominated once before, for a supporting prize for Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.

Speakingbackstage, Oldman played down his string of awards triumphs, but said he isenjoying himself.

Asked how his standing in Hollywood has been changed by his recent success, he said: “You have yourmoment in the sun, there’s no guarantee that you’re going to keep working. God forbid, I could get sick, I could get hit by a car. We have today but there’s no guarantee we’re going to get tomorrow.

"So my feeling is: Enjoy the moment in the sun, it will eclipse, it always does, and it will be someone else standing up here next year. I’m enjoying it.”

Frances McDormand’sco-star in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Sam Rockwell, bagged the supporting male actor prize, while Allison Janney won the female supporting actor prize for I, Tonya.

Elsewhere, the likes of Ashley Judd, Oliva Munn, and Anthony Rapp were among the stars hailed at the ceremony for makingallegations againsthigh-profile figures.

Rosanna Arquette, who was one of the actresses toallege she was harassed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, was applauded on stage as she presented an award, accompanied by Marisa Tomei.

The Oscar winner toldArquette: “You are one of the silence breakers and we all owe you a debt of gratitude.

”The pair also paid tribute to other accusers, including Asia Argento, Judd and Mira Sorvino, who also made allegations against Weinstein.Rapp, who alleged he was harassed by Kevin Spacey, was also praised by Tomei.

“We are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation,” the actress said “[We’re] here supporting many women: Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, Mira Sorvino. So many... Anthony Rapp... All of you, thank you.”

Arquette and Tomeipresented the outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie orlimited series to NicoleKidman for playing adomestic violence victim in Big Little Lies.

After embracing herco-stars and fellow nominees Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, the actress, 50, said: “How wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old. Twenty years ago we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives.”

“That is not the case now, we have proven that we are potent and powerful and viable.”

Her co-star Alexander Skarsgard won theoutstanding performance by a male actor prize for playing her abusive husband.