U14 game to be replayed over sin bin error

A Munster U14 Ladies Football championship game will be replayed tonight after it emerged a Kerry player failed to spend the full 10 minutes in the sin bin in the original fixture against Tipperary.

A last-minute goal helped the Kingdom record a narrow victory (6-3 to 3-11) over their hosts at Bansha on March 31 to advance to the Munster final.

However, it emerged in the aftermath that one of the winning players, who had been yellow-carded and sin binned, returned to action shortly before the 10-minute period off the field had elapsed.

It is understood that details of the error were included in the referee’s report.

Munster Council officials subsequently awarded the fixture to Kerry but Tipperary board bosses opted to take their case to the National Appeals Committee in Croke Park who in turn instructed that the game be replayed.

That match has been fixed for Mallow tonight (7pm).

The winners will face Cork in the final.