Home»Today's Stories

U14 game to be replayed over sin bin error

Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Colm O’Connor

A Munster U14 Ladies Football championship game will be replayed tonight after it emerged a Kerry player failed to spend the full 10 minutes in the sin bin in the original fixture against Tipperary.

A last-minute goal helped the Kingdom record a narrow victory (6-3 to 3-11) over their hosts at Bansha on March 31 to advance to the Munster final.

However, it emerged in the aftermath that one of the winning players, who had been yellow-carded and sin binned, returned to action shortly before the 10-minute period off the field had elapsed.

It is understood that details of the error were included in the referee’s report.

Munster Council officials subsequently awarded the fixture to Kerry but Tipperary board bosses opted to take their case to the National Appeals Committee in Croke Park who in turn instructed that the game be replayed.

That match has been fixed for Mallow tonight (7pm).

The winners will face Cork in the final.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

The schedule may be a bit mad, but format is a crazy kind of good

Stephen Rochford doesn’t expect Lee Keegan to make Galway date

The end is nigh for provincial system, predicts Waterford manager

Bryan Sheehan: Give David Clifford time

More in this Section

3,000 women may be caught up in cervical cancer scandal

Bantry kelp protesters secure judicial review

Richard Bruton replies to Louise O’Keeffe sex abuse ruling

Cars may have ‘time-bomb’ airbags


Breaking Stories

HSE apologise and issue fresh advice over cervical screening programme

Campaigner accuses Health Minister of ‘untruths’ in abortion billboard row

Oireachtas Committee hears sex education content from 'outside facilitators' is not vetted by Department

Couple released from custody after they agree to leave their home

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 16
    • 20
    • 22
    • 37
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »