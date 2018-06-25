Home»Today's Stories

Two outside CervicalCheck labs paid €12.4m

Monday, June 25, 2018

The two external labs at the heart of the CervicalCheck controversy were paid a total of €12.4m in the past two years for their services.

That is ten times the amount paid to the Coombe Hospital during the same period.

The Health Service Executive (HSE), acting on foot of a command from the Dáil’s spending watchdog, have confirmed the spend to Quest labs, in the United States, and to Medlabs Pathology, who are based between Dublin and London.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have also secured from the HSE copies of the two master contracts signed between CervicalCheck and the two labs.

Documents seen by the Irish Examiner also show that, as late as December, Quest labs were requested by CervicalCheck to extend their services.

A letter from John Gleeson, programme director with CervicalCheck, to Greg Ourednik, of Quest, on December 19, makes clear it was CervicalCheck who sought the extension.

This is despite concerns being raised about the programme as early as 2016.

A similar, six-month extension was requested of Quest on June 15, 2017.

However, according to the documents, which are to be examined by the PAC next Thursday, CervicalCheck paid Quest €6.6m between 2016 and 2017, for cytology and HPV screening services.

Medlab, during the same period, was paid €5.8m. The documents show that the Coombe Hospital received €1.4m. According to the documents, CervicalCheck tests are processed in three laboratories, all of which have ISO accreditation.

It claimed that performance data allows the laboratories to be compared for activity volumes, positive predictive values (PPVs), and satisfactory and unsatisfactory sample rates.

CervicalCheck claimed that the documents show that high volumes of smears are analysed by each lab every year and that, within this, the PPVs are at the levels of best international practice.

“The programme PPV values are steady and the relationship between PPV and NAD is also appropriate.”

 “CervicalCheck has told the PAC. Some variation would be expected to arise from demographic variations across the population for which the labs are testing.

“Overall, the trends are consistent, which indicates a high quality across all labs that are in line with international standards. The following tables set out the performance of the existing laboratories for the last eight years.”

It also said that each laboratory caters for a different geographical area, with the Coombe also picking up specific clinics, such as the family planning clinics, in the eastern area.

“Hence, there is a different population profile, with different characteristics, including cancer prevalence, in the catchment area of each laboratory,” the documents state. “Each GP practice is aligned to a specific laboratory, so all smears for a practice are handled by one laboratory.”

Health Minister Simon Harris said the HSE will make sure families seeking medical files get them soon. He said information is being provided within 30 days.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CervicalCheckCervicalCancerHealth

Related Articles

88 cases of women yet to get smear test files

HSE urged to release contracts of US smear test labs

Full commission of investigation into CervicalCheck scandal to be established in September

HSE chief denies officials are delaying Scally inquiry

More in this Section

Applied maths adds up for students as Leaving Cert exams finish

Ireland joins group to negotiate drug prices

Family told mobile home had to go

Up to 40 caravans ordered to leave retail park


Breaking Stories

New resource to help parents talk to children about relationships and sexuality

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 23, 2018

    • 4
    • 6
    • 12
    • 20
    • 40
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »