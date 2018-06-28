Two months for abusing A&E staff

A Mallow man shouting racial abuse at Polish security staff in the accident and emergency staff at a hospital was jailed for two months yesterday.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said accident and emergency units were having a terrible time at the moment with people causing drunken disturbances.

The inspector outlined the background to one such incident when John Campion, aged 29, of Sean Moylan Park, Mallow, Co Cork, caused a disturbance.

Insp Gamble said: “At 11.30pm on June 3, following a call regarding an aggressive man at the A&E of the Mercy University hospital gardaí attended at the scene.

“On arrival at the scene, they observed that security officers were restraining John Campion.

“He was highly aggressive and abusive and shouting ‘ye fucking Polish bastards’ at security staff.”

The verbal abuse went on in that vein, the inspector said. At the height of the incident, it took four gardaí to restrain him. He had to be arrested for his safety and the safety of others at the time.

Members of the public, hospital staff, and gardaí were all present when Campion got involved in this drunken disturbance.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked if Campion was a patient at the time of the incident. Defence solicitor, Cathal Lombard, said the accused had been a patient at the hospital on the night.

“He had a lot of alcohol consumed. He was waiting a long time on the night and he became agitated,” said Mr Lombard.

“He was out of work for quite a long period of time and he just got back into work recently. He accepts that he behaved in the way described.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said the courts had to respond to behaviour of this kind because of the difficulties being experienced by A&E staff and he imposed a two-month jail term on him for being threatening and abusive.