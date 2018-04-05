Two charged over attack on GAA star

Two men have been charged in relation to an alleged assault in Carlow which left a Laois GAA star with serious injuries.

Daniel O’Reilly, from Graiguecullen, sustained serious head injuries after an altercation involving a number of people in the Potato Market area of the town in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr O’Reilly, who is in his early 20s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where his injuries have been described as serious.

Two men in their 20s have been charged and will appear before Carlow District Court this morning at 10.30am.