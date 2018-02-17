Truck driver’s lucky escape on icy road

A truck driver had a lucky escape when he emerged from his overturned lorry unharmed yesterday.

The incident happened at Minane Bridge, 8km south of Carrigaline, Co Cork, at around 5.30am yesterday and caused extensive damage to a wall just before the bridge.

Gardaí, the fire brigade, and officials from Cork County Council attended the scene, and while the truck driver was said to be shaken from the early morning crash, he was otherwise unharmed.

Locals say that road conditions were treacherous at the time of the accident, and it is understood that the truck skidded on black ice before overturning.





There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and the area was said to be quiet at the time; however, other cars were involved in minor skids nearby.

Local Fine Gael councillor, Aidan Lombard, said one car hit the lorry an hour or so after the original accident as ice prevented it from stopping in time to avoid the overturned vehicle.

A second incident saw a driver hospitalised with minor injuries when his car hit a tree.

“If the car hadn’t hit the tree, it would have ended up in the river,” Mr Lombard said.

Mr Lombard said there were ‘freak’ conditions in the area at the time, as while there was black ice on the roads, there was little sign of frost elsewhere.

“There was none on my windscreen this morning, and it didn’t feel that cold, but I got a call warning me of the road conditions as I went to leave this morning,” he said.

The bridge itself was not damaged in the incident, and a county council engineer cleared the structure to be reopened to traffic.

The truck shed its load of grain, and the road was closed until lunchtime to facilitate the cleaning-up operation which tackled the load and debris from the damaged wall.

“To be fair to the area engineer, she had a JCB and signage on site very quickly, and reopened the road pretty lively while still being conscious of whether it was safe. The damage was to the wall before the bridge, the bridge itself wasn’t damaged,” Mr Lombard said.

The damaged wall, which sectioned off a piece of land and was not a barrier between the road and river, was cordoned off.