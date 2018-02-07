Truanting prosecution law to extend to infants’ parents

Parents of the youngest primary pupils will become open to prosecution if they are regularly absent from school under a Labour Party bill being supported by the Government.

It will mean that children attending school who are aged under the compulsory school age of six will be covered by laws regulating attendance for the first time.

Nearly six years after publishing his proposed change to the law as a government backbencher, Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Riordáin’s Education (Welfare) Amendment Bill looks set to pass after being supported last night in the Seanad by Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone.

Although it will not reduce the compulsory age for attending school, it will mean Túsla’s educational welfare officers have the authority to engage with all of those in infant classes.

Mr Ó Riordáin said infant pupils will be protected because Túsla can not protect the attendance rights of four- and five-year-olds currently.

“Túsla can only intervene in a case of chronic absenteeism if a child is six years or older,” said the former Dublin primary school principal. “This effectively means that young children with chronic absenteeism in our school system are being failed at the earliest stage of their education journey.”

The law that has been in place for over 15 years means schools are obliged to report to Túsla if a child misses over 20 days in a school year. It can issue a legal notice to require parents to ensure the child’s attendance improves, or may issue prosecutions if this does not result in regular attendance.

The availability of free pre-school education and other factors have seen parents sending their children to primary school older over the past decade, with most not now starting until they are five or almost five.

Ms Zappone said that 40% of four-year-olds and practically all those aged five now attend primary schools, and she shares the view that education welfare law should be amended to include them. She said it would allow appropriate interventions by Túsla’s officers with the families of four and five-year-olds, but that parents have a key role as the main educators of their children.

“While the classroom, playground and the form-ation of new friendships leads to learning, excitement and joy, it does also require commitment,” she said.

Ms Zappone said parents who may struggle with the new routime, commitment, and cost of school will be ensured the extra support of educational welfare officers.