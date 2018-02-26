Tributes to young Kerry GAA player Aodhán after tragic death

Tributes have been paid to a young Kerry GAA player who died after an accidental clash during a school final.

Aodhán Ó Conchúir was playing for his school, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, against St Brendan’s College, Killarney, in the Corn Ruiseál final on Wednesday when he was involved in an accidental clash of heads.

The 14-year-old was treated at the scene and was brought for medical attention with a suspected head injury to a GP surgery in Dingle. An ambulance was called to transfer him to University Hospital Kerry. However, his condition worsened and he was transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he died on Saturday night.

School principal Pádraig Firteár paid tribute to the popular student, who had been a member of school teams since the age of eight.

“The entire community of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne are deeply saddened at the death of our student, Aodhán O’Conchúir,” he said.

“At this time we extend our sincere sympathy and our support to his parents and his sister, Ciara, and to his extended family.

“We are devastated. He was a treasured member of our underage teams since U8s.”

Aodhán’s parents John and Aine run the well-known Kool Scoops ice-cream and coffee parlour in Dingle town.

14-year-old Aodhán Ó Conchúir who passed away after suffering a fatal injury while playing for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne against St Brendan’s College, Killarney in Corn Ruiseál in Páirc an Ághasaigh on Wednesday.

The chairman of the Kerry County Board, Tim Murphy, said that the county was deeply shocked by what had happened.

“Words cannot express adequately the emotions felt by the Kerry GAA community upon hearing this tragic news,” he told Radio Kerry.

Dingle GAA posted a tribute Aodhán on their Facebook page.

“All Dingle GAA are truly saddened at the tragic loss of our young footballer Aodhán O’Connor. Aodhán will be deeply missed by his loving mom Áine, dad John, sister Ciara and all his teammates,” the club wrote.

“All our thoughts, sympathies and prayers are with Aodhán’s family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

A number of GAA and other community events were cancelled in Kerry over the weekend as a mark of respect.

Meanwhile, Killarney’s Dr Crokes paid tribute to 11-year-old supporter Amy O’Connor, who died over the weekend following a battle with cancer.

Brave Amy made national headlines last year when she helped Crokes’ captain Johnny Buckley lift the All-Ireland club trophy.