Tributes to young boy killed in Tenerife crash

A nine-year-old killed in a hit and run in Tenerife has been described a “happy-go-lucky wee boy”.

Carter Carson, from Newtownabbey, near Belfast, had been on holidays. He was hit by a car as he was leaving a shopping centre with his family in Adeje on Thursday.

The Abbots Cross primary school pupil died in hospital on Friday.

On Facebook, the school said: “The whole school community of Abbots Cross primary is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our P5 pupil, Carter Carson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carter’s immediate and wider family circle at this tragic time.”

A crowd-funding page to raise money for funeral costs has received £6,500 (approx €7,390). Organiser Charlene Dinnen posted: “Carter was a happy-go-lucky wee boy, who just loved his footy, taking after his daddy and his granda. I can’t even put into words how heartbreaking this is. Sleep tight wee man.”

Newtownabbey Youth Football Club, where Carter played, said on Facebook on Saturday: “It is with deepest condolences and heavy hearts we, as a club, are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of young Carter Carson this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his friends at the club”.

A car believed to have been involved in the crash was found abandoned. Two men have been arrested.