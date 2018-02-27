Tributes to ‘gentle, soft-spoken, level-headed’ Aodhán

The 14-year-old boy who died after suffering a head injury in a schools cup match, in Dingle, in Co Kerry, has been described by the principal of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne as a “gentle, soft-spoken, level-headed boy”.

Padraig Feirtéar said the teachers were rallying around fellow students and teammates of Aodhán O Conchúír. Aodhán was involved in a collision, after he and a number of players went for the ball, during the under-15 Russell Cup match against St Brendan’s College, Killarney, on Wednesday, in Dingle.

Aodhán was brought to the sideline in Pairc an Aghasaigh. He was conscious, but complained of a pain in his head.

He was taken to a GP, but his condition worsened in the ambulance to University Hospital Kerry. He was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH), but died on Saturday night.

Mr Feirtéar told national and local radio stations that the school was deeply saddened. He said Aodhán was a great young fellow and, as well as a keen sportsman, was an excellent and very loyal student. His sister, Ciara, is in fifth year in the school.

“Soccer was his passion,” Mr Feirtéar said. “He never gave up. He was so determined.”

Teachers have been meeting with the students to help them come to terms with the 14 year-old’s death. The school opened on Sunday to allow teachers and students to come together.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne has a strong pastoral care team and support structures are being set in motion for students and teachers, he added.

Tributes from throughout the GAA and the soccer communities in Kerry have been paid to Aodhán. Several GAA and community events in west Kerry were cancelled at the weekend.

Aodhán will repose at his home, on the Ventry Road, today, with public visitation hours from 1pm to 6pm. He is sadly missed by his parents, Áine and John, sister, Ciara, grandfather, Jack McKivergan, aunts, Siobhán, Rose and Caitríona, uncles, Joe, Brendan, Martin, Seán, Brian, Kieran and Paudie, relatives, teachers and school friends, his death notice said.

Final funeral arrangements will be announced later.

This is the second tragedy to strike Dingle in a number of weeks.

At the end of January, 29-year-old nurse, Keady Clifford, from Dingle, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle collision on her way home to Midleton, in Cork, shortly after coming off night duty at CUH.