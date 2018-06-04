Home»Today's Stories

Traffic chaos after Cork hurling game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Monday, June 04, 2018

By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

City councillors are to seek meetings with the garda traffic corps and the roads and transportation division of Cork City Council on foot of traffic chaos in the aftermath of the senior hurling championship match between Cork and Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

Cars parked opposite The Silver Key, Ballinlough, Cork, on Saturday, where residents complained of gridlock and illegal parking.

Motorists caught up in the long queues around Cork Constitution rugby club, Skehard Rd, the Well Rd, Ballinlough Rd, and Boreenmanna Rd vented their anger on social media, describing traffic management as “disastrous”, “crazy”, and “scandalous”.

Terry Shannon, Fianna Fáil councillor and chair of the Ballinlough Community Association, said if there had been an emergency in Ballinlough on Saturday, it would not have been possible for a fire tender or ambulance to get through.

“It was unbelievable,” he said. “What happened on Saturday night posed a threat to public safety and there has to be a complete overhaul of traffic management in the area.”

Mr Shannon said he had also seen widespread examples of “dangerous” and indiscriminate parking.

Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill, who lives in Ballintemple, said traffic matters had been better organised in his area, which is nearer the GAA stadium.

However, he accepted the problem had shifted towards Ballinlough.

Both Mr Shannon and Mr Cahill said the traffic management and mobility plan for stadium events needed to be revisited.

Mr Shannon said he would be calling for Ballinlough to be designated a parking exclusion zone.

Mr Cahill said part of the problem was the huge match crowd of 35,000.

“I think the appropriate thing to do is to ask to meet with the garda traffic corps and the roads department of Cork City Council,” said Mr Cahill.


