Townlands goes Leftfield while It Takes a Village gets set for Rubberbandits’ Blindboy Boatclub

Thursday, January 25, 2018
Joe Leogue

Two Cork festivals have promised dance, rock, spoken word, and more as they unveil the latest additions to their line-ups.

The summertime Townlands Carnival in Macroom announced its first billing of names for the annual events at Rusheen Farm, Co Cork.

UK pioneers Leftfield will headline the festival with a DJ set, and are joined by King Kong Company, a Ghetto Funk Takeover featuring Stanton Warriors, JFB, WBBL & Ghetto Funk Allstars, and folk band The Eskies.

Now in its fourth year, the purpose-built Townlands village houses five stages dedicated to reggae, hip hop, folk, rock, and dance music from July 20-22.

“The response to Townlands 2017 was phenomenally positive and as well as bringing back many of the features that proved to be a hit already, we are hoping to add some new treats for our followers this July,” said festival organiser Sam Beshoff.

Meanwhile, the Trabolgan-based It Takes a Village festival has released the second slate of acts to appear at the holiday village on April 13-15.

The pairing of the Gloaming’s Martin Hayes and guitar virtuoso Steve Cooney will top the billing on Sunday, April 15, while Rubberbandits’ Blindboy Boatclub will host his chart-topping podcast live.

Shit Robot, Booka Brass Band, and Cork house stalwarts Fish Go Deep have also been added to the lineup.

Accommodation at the camping-free It Takes a Village comes courtesy of 150 self-catering houses in Trabolgan, the price of which is included in the ticket.

Tier 1 tickets are sold out, but Tier 2 and 3 tickets are on sale, ranging from €200 to €295 per person. Day tickets for Sunday go on sale on February 7.


