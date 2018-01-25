Townlands goes Leftfield while It Takes a Village gets set for Rubberbandits’ Blindboy Boatclub

Two Cork festivals have promised dance, rock, spoken word, and more as they unveil the latest additions to their line-ups.

The summertime Townlands Carnival in Macroom announced its first billing of names for the annual events at Rusheen Farm, Co Cork.

UK pioneers Leftfield will headline the festival with a DJ set, and are joined by King Kong Company, a Ghetto Funk Takeover featuring Stanton Warriors, JFB, WBBL & Ghetto Funk Allstars, and folk band The Eskies.

Now in its fourth year, the purpose-built Townlands village houses five stages dedicated to reggae, hip hop, folk, rock, and dance music from July 20-22.

“The response to Townlands 2017 was phenomenally positive and as well as bringing back many of the features that proved to be a hit already, we are hoping to add some new treats for our followers this July,” said festival organiser Sam Beshoff.

Meanwhile, the Trabolgan-based It Takes a Village festival has released the second slate of acts to appear at the holiday village on April 13-15.

The pairing of the Gloaming’s Martin Hayes and guitar virtuoso Steve Cooney will top the billing on Sunday, April 15, while Rubberbandits’ Blindboy Boatclub will host his chart-topping podcast live.

Shit Robot, Booka Brass Band, and Cork house stalwarts Fish Go Deep have also been added to the lineup.

Accommodation at the camping-free It Takes a Village comes courtesy of 150 self-catering houses in Trabolgan, the price of which is included in the ticket.

Tier 1 tickets are sold out, but Tier 2 and 3 tickets are on sale, ranging from €200 to €295 per person. Day tickets for Sunday go on sale on February 7.