Home»Today's Stories

Tourism roadshows are Pure Cork

Saturday, May 12, 2018
Pádraig Hoare

Local communities, organisations, and accommodation providers all over Cork are being asked to buy into the new Pure Cork brand aimed at boosting the county’s tourism offering.

Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork and Ursula Morrish, Destination Manager, Visit Cork

Visit Cork, the governing organisation for leisure and business tourism, is taking to the four corners of the county to host a series of open roadshows later this month.

The roadshows will be held on May 23 and May 24 in Cork City, West Cork, North Cork, and East Cork.

Organisers say the aim of the roadshows, hosted by broadcaster Jonathan Healy, is to brief the tourism industry on the work of Visit Cork and to encourage local communities, tourist groups, accommodation and experience providers, and others with an interest in tourism to adopt the recently developed Pure Cork destination brand. Destination manager from Visit Cork, Ursula Morrish, said: “Cross-promotion, innovative experience development, and strategic branding is key to motivating visitors to come to Cork.

We encourage everyone to attend the roadshows and explore how they can use the Pure Cork brand to enhance their business and to celebrate all that Cork has to offer to domestic and international visitors.

The new purecork.ie website will be showcased at the roadshows and Visit Cork is currently inviting businesses and tourism providers around the city and county to submit their event and business details.

Sarah-Jane Murphy (Ovens), Eryn Twomey O’Sullivan (Tower) and Morgan Murphy (Ovens)

The roadshows will take place at Cork Racecourse, Mallow, at 9am and in Jameson Distillery, Midleton, at 5pm on Wednesday, May 23.

These will be followed on Thursday, May 24, by roadshows in the Metropole Hotel, Cork City, at 8am, and in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, at 3pm.

Visit Cork is a public-private partnership that promotes Cork as a destination for leisure and business tourism.

The initiative — which is partnered by Cork city and county councils and is supported by Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, and relevant industry stakeholders — was launched in early 2016.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

#PureCork

Related Articles

Walkway plan for kids with autism

Two projects could set the blueprint for future social housing in Co Cork

‘No issue with Páirc pitch’ after Sheeran concerts

Cork claim point as goals prove elusive

More in this Section

Gardaí investigate photos of sex acts in Co Cork church

How many more must die before we get to the truth?

Man who denied demanding €10k with menaces changes plea

Cork man in ‘Scream’ mask jailed for sweet shop robbery


Breaking Stories

Garda jeep rammed at checkpoint on outskirts of Cork city

Tonight's EuroMillions results are in

Minister expresses criminal justice concerns in Brexit speech at the Irish Law Awards

Gardaí investigate potential human trafficking in raids on suspected brothels in Kilkenny and Carlow

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

    • 1
    • 12
    • 23
    • 32
    • 36
    • 40
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »