‘Time’ name Leo Varadkar one of 100 most influential people

Bad company corrupts good character, the saying goes, but we’ll leave it up to you to decide which one is which.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been named by US magazine Time as one of the 100 most influential people alongside the great, good, and downright bizarre.

Alongside US president Donald Trump, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohamed bin Salman, Chinese president Xi Jinping, and London mayor Sadiq Khan, the magazine’s writers said Mr Varadkar represents changing Irish society.

The eclectic list — which can be viewed at time.com and does not include a ranking system, perhaps understandable given the egos involved — also includes comedians Roseanne Barr and Trevor Noah and loved-up royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, while Mr Varadkar’s will welcome the attention, it is worth noting Time itself says inclusion is not always for positive reasons.

“The Time 100 list isn’t a measure of power, though many on the list wield it. Nor is it a collection of milestones accumulated,” Time wrote. “But editorial director Dan Macsai, maestro of the Time 100, brings us back to the key question: Was this their year?”