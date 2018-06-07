Three-year term for €1k heroin stash

Gardaí caught a Cork man with almost €1,000 worth of heroin concealed on his person and yesterday he was jailed for three and a half years.

Roy Cambridge of 50 Mary Aikenhead Place, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge that on May 22, 2017, at North Monastery Road, Cork, he had Diamorphine, better known as heroin, for sale or supply to others.

Garda Ross O’Donovan encountered the 25-year-old driving at 9.30am and stopped him.

Garda O’Donovan found that Cambridge was visibly nervous and believed he had drugs on his possession.

No drugs were found on the accused in the routine search at the side of the road.

He co-operated and allowed for his mobile phones to be examined. Garda O’Donovan found messages consistent with drug transactions.

He was arrested and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station for a more thorough search.

As he was being taken to a cell for such a search, Cambridge said: “I have it up my hole.”

Cambridge said that he was selling heroin in order to feed his own habit.

Donal O’Sullivan, defending, suggested that all of the young man’s previous convictions stemmed from his drug addiction.

Garda O’Donovan accepted this was so. The guard also said that although chronically addicted to drugs, he was not a difficult person.

“I have dealt with him numerous times. He is always courteous to the guards. He would never disrespect you in front of other people,” he said.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said, “There seems to be a suggestion from the guard that at the bottom of it all, you are a decent person.”

The judge said this was particularly so when he was clear of drugs.

However, Judge O’Callaghan said people involved in drug dealing were the scourge of society as the trade directly damaged people’s lives and also caused death.

He noted from the evidence that the accused was a healthier person now that he was clear of heroin in prison.

He imposed a total sentence of five years with the last 18 months suspended.