Home»Today's Stories

'This is a first': Man avoids jail for stealing hares from coursing club

Thursday, July 05, 2018
Liam Heylin

The unusual theft of nine hares from a coursing club resulted yesterday in a young man avoiding a conviction for taking them.

Judge Olann Kelleher had put sentencing back to see how the man would get on.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the 19-year-old had no previous convictions and was doing very well in his life. He said that Arthur McCarthy was keen to avoid a first conviction for theft.

Judge Kelleher said: “He has kept his side of it so I will keep mine.” The judge gave Mr McCarthy the benefit of a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act.

In March, Inspector Gary McPolin said gardaí became suspicious of a vehicle parked in the Blarney area.

“On December 15, 2017, at 2.30 in the afternoon, gardaí observed a car parked in somewhat unusual circumstances at Shean Lower, Blarney, Co Cork. The driver’s door was open and the engine was running. It also had an enclosed trailer attached to it,” said the inspector.

“The registered owner was Arthur McCarthy who was with the vehicle. Gardaí found a box containing five hares next to the trailer and four more hares in the trailer.”

While Mr McCarthy, of Bay 5, Spring Lane halting site, Blackpool, Cork, was reluctant to give any explanation to gardaí for his unusual live cargo, he did plead guilty to the charges of stealing the box and the nine hares at Cork District Court.

Insp McPolin said: “The treasurer from Cork Coursing Club later identified the hare box and the nine hares as being the property of the club. All nine hares were tagged. The value of the box was €20 and the nine hares were collectively valued at €1,080.”

When the case first came before the court, Mr Buttimer said: “This is a first — the theft of hares. It certainly ranks in the unusual department.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

ad-sensitive!CourtHares

Related Articles

Irish legislation is inadequate: Are hate crimes on the rise?

No jail for father-of-two who sexually assaulted disabled man

Addict jailed for stealing drink from bars in Cork

Man smeared blood over walls of garda station cell

More in this Section

Varadkar and Martin to meet over support deal

Ryanair strikes threaten to spoil holidays

Mary Lou to mull list for Áras

Dáil row over who is closer to Sinn Féin


Breaking Stories

Archaeologists in Macroom protest 'years of running into walls' on pay issues

No winner of jackpot worth over €3.5m

Objectors to new Cork motorway will consider options up to and including legal action

Q&A: As the Ryanair pilot strike looms, what passenger rights do you have?

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 04, 2018

    • 6
    • 25
    • 29
    • 33
    • 42
    • 46
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »