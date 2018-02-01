‘This is a family, not a cartel,’ Hutch funeral hears

This is a family, not a cartel.

The words prompted a round of applause from mourners gathered at the funeral of another murdered member of the Hutch family.

Dad-of-two Derek Coakley Hutch, aged 27, was shot dead last Saturday week — becoming the fourth member of the Hutch family murdered by the Kinahan crime cartel in two years.

It brings to 12 the murders ordered by cartel bosses in Dublin and abroad, with two murders blamed on the Hutch grouping.

Garda sources said the cartel leadership on Dublin’s southside continues to “put money out there for anyone to take out a Hutch”.

Hundreds of locals in Dublin’s north inner city turned out for the funeral on a bitterly cold morning.

Friend of the deceased Liam Byrne recounted what was said at the funeral of previous murder victim Gareth Hutch in May 2016 to some mourners who wore sunglasses: ‘This is not a cartel, this is a family. This is a family, not a cartel.”

Fr Michael Casey described Derek’s murder as a “shocking, barbaric and cowardly act” which had brought “havoc, pain,

suffering and devastation” to the family and the community.

He said the people behind the “reign of violence” were “soulless” and said they had become the “living dead”.

Tensions were raised following the murder in the local area of Jason Molyneaux on Tuesday night.

The close friend of Derek Hutch had only been to his friend’s wake at the family home on Buckingham St earlier that night.

It is understood he got a phone call to meet someone in the nearby James Larkin House flat complex, where he was shot dead.

Some sources believe a Ballymun-based crime boss is behind it, while other sources suspect the Kinahan cartel.