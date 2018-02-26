The party’s over as Marty makes his last stand on DWTS

He’s been hanging on by a thread for the last few weeks but the Marty Party has finally come to an end.

For a man whose best performances on the dance floor involved him standing still, eight weeks was a pretty good run.

In fact, after a romantic rumba to ‘Lady in Red’ by Chris de Burgh, Marty had one of his better showings as he didn’t really move that much. Judge Brian Redmond was full of praise for Marty’s complete lack of movement.

“When you stand still you have an air about you... in fact, I think you’re probably one of the best standing-still dancers I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Fellow judges Loraine Barry and Julian Benson were a tad kinder, but not by much, and his total of 16 points was the lowest score of the night. The fact is, we are at the business end of the competition now, and when it comes to dance-offs, Marty was never going to stand a chance against Alannah Beirne, who scored 26 points for an energetic quickstep to ‘I’ll Be There For You’ by The Rembrandts.

However, Marty was pretty sanguine about his elimination and admitted that he had probably survived longer than he deserved, given his lack of dancing prowess

“To be in a dance-off is not easy... all I can do is salute my fellow contestants,” he said. “I’m exhausted from partying. To be part of this and to dance with Ksenia has been one of my highlights. The people of Ireland kept me in this longer than I probably deserved, let’s be honest.”

What can I say... it’s been an amazing 4 months. I completely went out of my comfort zone and took on a challenge I never thought was possible. I can’t thank you enough for all your support, without you , I wouldn’t have been able to do this. I loved every minute of it. #DWTSIrl — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) February 25, 2018

With just four weeks to go, the real dancers are coming to the fore in the competition and with this week’s theme being ‘guilty pleasures’, the big guns left in the show really performed.

Erin McGregor and her partner Ryan McShane kicked off the show with a cha cha cha to ‘It’s Raining Men’. Fresh from a perfect 10 last week, she had still faced elimination after being in the dance-off with Bernard.

The judges were impressed, Brian saying he “quite liked it” and praising her footwork. Loraine was similarly impressed but would have liked to see “a more crispy cleaner action”. Julian loved it but more than that, he praised Erin for fighting back after being in the dance-off last week.

It was enough to get her a hard-earned 25 points.

The Cork rebels Rob Heffernan and Anna Geary are also still in the hunt, but neither of them had their best night.

Rob performed the cha cha cha to ‘Ice Ice Baby’ by Vanilla Ice. However, the reaction of the judges was decidedly frosty, if not icy.

Loraine said the performance was “too much faffing and not enough dancing ” and Brian concluded the comments by saying Rob’s “steps are too big” and that the performance was so bad that he could be in the dance-off.

However, with that kind of threat looming, the good people of Cork pulled out their phones to make sure the race walker lived to fight another day.

Anna Geary also survived but it wasn’t quite the perfect night like last week. The camogie star channeled her inner country to perform an American Smooth to ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ by Ray Cyrus.

The judges liked it but didn’t love it. Brian felt the country and western section didn’t really work, but it was enough for 22 points.

Comedian Deirdre O’Kane is becoming a dark horse bet to win the show and had another strong week after a dramatic and intense paso doble to cheesy pop classic ‘Tragedy’ by Steps.

The judges loved it, even the picky Brian, who said it was a “really strong” performance. Julian felt the dance was full of fire and energy, while Loraine said the performance had everything that she wanted to see in a really good paso doble. It was enough for a total of 24 points.

However, this week was a case of saving the best for last. Liverpudlian Jake Carter performed an emotional Viennese waltz to the classic ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Brian said Jake “did the people of Liverpool proud”, while Loraine said such an emotional song allowed him to show “exactly what a Viennese waltz should have”. Julian added: “This was a perfect song for a beautifully danced Viennese waltz. You became the leading man tonight Jake so well done. You took on board our notes.”

Two months in and just another few weeks to go. But it just won’t be the same without the Marty Party.