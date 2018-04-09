Home»Today's Stories

Teens show support at pro-life rally

Monday, April 09, 2018
Olivia Kelleher

Large groups of teenagers were among the crowd at a “Stand up for Life” rally in Cork at the weekend, with more than 1,000 people gathering at the Grand Parade to voice their opposition to repealing the Eighth Amendment.

Supporters at a pro-life rally at the Grand Parade, Cork, on Saturday. Pictures: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Among the people in attendance was Caolan Curran, 19, from Douglas in Cork, who said he was opposed to abortion.

“I came because I am a Christian, so I am religious,” said Caolan.

“Quite a few of my friends are passionate about it. One of my friends is in NUIG and he goes around canvassing. A lot of people don’t realise that once we hand over the [say] we are not getting it back.

“It is no longer our say any more. I think we are being lied to. A lot of politicians, it is very clear what they think in this situation. If we give it to them, we know what is going to happen. People don’t fully understand the implications.”

Caolan said some teenagers are “very hostile” to discussions on abortion issues and people are often “set in their ways”.

“But there have been times where I have had conversations over tea at home. A lot of people are open to discussing it.”

Also among the attendees was Siobhan Lane from Blarney, Co Cork, who said the Government should be putting money into supports in crisis pregnancies.

“I have a son with Down Syndrome, Levi, who is going to be seven next week,” she said.

“I think supports need to be put into situations where they have what they call a ‘crisis pregnancy’.

“I think if we are going to have a debate, we need a debate that is fair. The posters that have been defaced is not fair. To say that it is for women’s health is not fair because there are children that are dying. The children who are here should be funded, not taxpayers’ money going into abortion. I am very uneasy that it is being left to politicians. If you look at how many politicians have changed their minds even before this debate. There are quotes out there from Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney, and Micheál Martin about being pro-life and now they want to say that they are still pro-life but want to bring this in.”

Pensioner Joe O’Leary from Kinsale, Co Cork, said he was “uncomfortable” with the idea of abortion being introduced in Ireland.

He said “our mothers and fathers gave us a chance” and he would like to think future generations would get the “same chance”.

“I think the media are very one-sided,” he said. “I was at the rally and it got very little coverage. If that was for abortion it would have got more coverage. The other side seems to be more aggressive than the pro-life movement.

“You are not cool now for not following the liberal agenda. I am attending the rallies to show support.”



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Referendum posters on electricity poles 'will be removed' - ESB

LoveBoth Project launch poster and slam lack of debate around development of baby in the womb

12-week abortion provision would spare victims from having to disclose rape: Together For Yes campaign

FG choice campaign won’t be funded by memberships

More in this Section

Abuse services group fails to convene

Navy ‘going backwards’ as it faces personnel crisis

Man Utd captain Noel Cantwell’s ashes to be scattered in Cork

Bail refused for man on social worker threat charge


Breaking Stories

George Mitchell: Ireland and UK need to realise what's at stake in Brexit talks

Gardaí seek help to find man last seen leaving work late at night

Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair urge leaders to break NI deadlock

Dept of Social Protection branch manager refusing to leave office to make way for bridge in Clare

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 07, 2018

    • 4
    • 18
    • 30
    • 35
    • 40
    • 45
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »