Home»Today's Stories

Teens driving scramblers on footpaths ‘big concern’

Saturday, April 14, 2018
Liam Heylin

Youths driving scrambler motorcycles on footpaths and green areas have become a serious issue for gardaí on the northside of Cork City.

Inspector Gary McPolin made that point at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court for juvenile cases yesterday.

Insp McPolin outlined the background to a particular incident involving a 14-year-old boy after 3pm on June 12, 2017.

“Gardaí from Gurranabraher responded to a call regarding youths driving motorbikes on the Fairfield, Upper Fairhill, Cork,” he told the court. “The defendant was driving a yellow scrambler motorcycle on the footpath outside Willow Bank, Fairhill.

“He was not wearing a helmet and continued to drive at speed on the footpath resulting in a pedestrian having to take evasive action.

“When signalled to stop by gardaí, he drove across the road entering the Fairfield.

“A garda motorcyclist was in the area and assisted his colleagues in stopping the defendant. The bike was seized.”

The boy was later interviewed in the presence of his mother and admitted the offences of driving without licence or insurance.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said that the bikes involved in this kind of activity were knee-high but he accepted that “the guards must be driven mad by vehicles of this sort being driven around the place”.

Insp McPolin said, “I am not blaming him for the ills of scrambler bikes but it is a serious issue for the northside of the city.”

The boy, who is now 15, was present in the juvenile court with his parents. His mother said they did not appreciate the seriousness of the problem at the time but do now.

Mr Burke said the defendant was getting more interested in computer games and spending more time indoors. Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin responded: “I don’t want him to become a zombie either.”

The judge warned the boy about his behaviour.

“He has his whole life in front of him. He doesn’t want to be meeting any cross judges,” she said.

Judge Ní Chondúin put the teenager on a probation bond for a period of nine months to obey all their directions.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

Book of condolence for US couple who died in Gap of Dunloe accident

FG Minister has ‘no objection’ to deal with Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin: State loses €200m as no tax on banks’ profit

‘Different purpose’ for INM data search


Breaking Stories

Belfast student in court bid to vote in constitutional referendum

Latest: Gardaí make arrest after man dies at Rosslare Europort

Belfast Feminist Network stage protest outside Ulster Rugby stadium

No jail for woman who forwarded video of young child being raped

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 35
    • 40
    • 42
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »