Teenager questioned over suspected hit and run

A teenager is assisting gardaí with their enquiries into the death of a 67-year-old man killed in a suspected hit and run in Co Cork over the weekend.

The body of the retired man was found by his wife outside their home on the road from Castlecor to Johns Bridge at Ballybane, Liscarroll, at 9.30am on Sunday.

The death took place less than a fortnight after another road fatality in the area.

Father of seven Patrick McMahon, aged 39, was killed on Monday, June 4, when the van he was driving collided with a tractor on the R522 regional road at Ballincurrig, between Buttevant and Liscarroll.

Local Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea said the community was in shock that the suspected hit and run death came so soon after the fatal crash.

It’s been a terrible time for the area — for this to happen so close to the incident,” he said. “The community is in shock that something like this could happen so quickly after the crash just two weeks ago.

Mr O’Shea called on rural drivers to be mindful of others when driving country roads.

“We all need to be mindful of others, making sure that when driving on the road we are doing so as safely as possible,” he said.

“The roads are busier lately, with lots of people going to work. We need to take every precaution, whether driving, walking or cycling. I can’t emphasise that enough.”

Meanwhile, Road Safety Authority CEO Moya Murdock has expressed her concern at the 14 road deaths that have occurred so far in June.

“It’s been a dreadful month so far, but summer months can bring a disimprovement in road safety,” she said. “People are out of their comfort zone, they’re doing different things, they’re on different roads.”

Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses who travelled the road from Castlecor to Johns Bridge, between 10pm on Saturday night and 10am Sunday morning, or to anyone who can assist with their investigation to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.