Teenager jailed after spitting at paramedics and abusing hospital staff

A teenager spat at paramedics bringing him to hospital in an ambulance and continued to shout abuse at them in hospital within earshot of other patients at the accident and emergency unit.

He was jailed for nine months yesterday for a litany of crimes including his threatening behaviour towards medical staff.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court: “It is a terrible thing to do to the people working in the hospital and trying to help patients, including the accused.”

Kelvin McNamara, aged 19, of 79 Ardmore Avenue, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to all the charges against him at Cork District Court yesterday.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said McNamara had a background of education and addiction difficulties.

Inspector Gary McPolin said: “On August 5, 2016, shortly before midnight gardaí from Gurranabraher were on patrol at Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, when they observed Kelvin McNamara acting in a suspicious manner.

“Garda Desmond Prendergast approached and Mr McNamara attempted to conceal a lump hammer on his person.

“Mr McNamara took off running down Harbour View Road. Gardaí gave chase. An unknown male intervened and stopped Mr McNamara. He then attempted to swing the hammer at the gardaí but he was restrained.

“On October 13, 2017, an ambulance crew received a call in relation to a male with a head injury on Meade St, Cork. On arrival, they met Kelvin McNamara who had no injuries but was highly intoxicated.

“He was conveyed to Mercy University Hospital by paramedics for his own safety. He began spitting in the ambulance en route to hospital. At the hospital he became aggressive with paramedics, hospital staff and security staff.

“He was verbally abusive to security staff and paramedics, all within earshot of patients on trolleys in the A&E department.”

The accused recently got a two-year jail term in a case where a motorcycle guard in high visibility gear with lights and siren indicated for McNamara to stop driving a stolen car but he looked at the officer and then drove at him.

This resulted in an endangerment charge to which McNamara pleaded guilty.

The guard got out of the defendant’s way in time and was not injured.